BESC Bonfire’25 Wraps Up with Resounding Success: A Journey Through Time and Talent

Summary The Department of Business Administration of The Bhawanipur Education Society College proudly hosted Bonfire’25, its flagship national-level inter-college management fest, from 3rd to 5th April Featuring 25 thoughtfully designed events, Bonfire’25 offered a dynamic platform for students to test their business acumen across domains such as strategy, communication, crisis management, and entrepreneurship

The Department of Business Administration of The Bhawanipur Education Society College proudly hosted Bonfire’25, its flagship national-level inter-college management fest, from 3rd to 5th April. The three-day spectacle saw spirited participation from over 40 premier institutions across India, including Banaras Hindu University, IIM Bodh Gaya, St. Xavier’s University, Scottish Church College, and St. Xavier’s College, transforming the campus into a hub of competitive energy and innovation.

Featuring 25 thoughtfully designed events, Bonfire’25 offered a dynamic platform for students to test their business acumen across domains such as strategy, communication, crisis management, and entrepreneurship. Events like The Domino Effect, Samvaad Summit, Bankruptcy Escape, and the Bonfire Mega Auction stood out for their engaging formats and real-world relevance.

This year’s theme—“1960 . 2060 – The Wheel of Time”—served as a creative foundation, encouraging participants to explore the evolution of business ideas through the lens of time. From reimagining forgotten brands of the past to conceptualizing bold futures, the events sparked innovative thinking and offered a fresh perspective on management across decades.

Adding another feather to its cap, the Department also marked the official launch of ‘Synergy’, its quarterly newsletter. The release of Volume 1, Issue 1 during the fest was a proud moment, showcasing student voices, faculty insights, and departmental highlights. Synergy aims to be a consistent platform that captures the academic and creative spirit of the department while strengthening internal and external engagement.

Behind the scenes, the seamless execution of Bonfire’25 was made possible by an outstanding student leadership team. At the helm were Gazal Saraogi, serving as the President, and Priyansu Chatterjee, the Vice President. Their foresight, strategic planning, and relentless commitment set the tone for an experience that was both immersive and impactful. From conceptualizing the time-travel theme to overseeing the minutest logistical details, their leadership left an indelible mark on the fest.

More than just a fest, Bonfire’25 was a celebration of intellect, collaboration, and forward-looking leadership. It offered a rare opportunity for students to step beyond the classroom and into simulated boardrooms, marketplaces, and crisis zones—gaining insights that textbooks alone cannot provide.

As Bonfire’25 drew to a close on April 5th, it left behind a trail of inspiration, camaraderie, and a legacy of excellence. The Department of Business Administration, under the guidance of Dr. Tridib Sengupta, the Professor-in-Charge, extends sincere appreciation to all participating colleges, sponsors, faculty mentors, and the dedicated team of student organizers who made the fest an unforgettable experience.

With Bonfire’25, a spark was lit—and its impact will continue to inspire in the days to come.