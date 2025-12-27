B.D.M. International Hosts Grand Annual Sports Meet 2025 Celebrating Peace and Inclusivity

Summary Conceptualised around the theme “Peace and Inclusivity,” the event reflected the institution’s enduring commitment to nurturing physical prowess alongside character, resilience and social consciousness The programme witnessed the presence of the CEO, as the Principal welcomed the gathering and highlighted the pivotal role of sports in shaping character, resilience, leadership and emotional strength

The Annual Sports Meet 2025 of B.D.M. International, conducted on 24 December at the Gitanjali Stadium, was a resounding success. Conceptualised around the theme “Peace and Inclusivity,” the event reflected the institution’s enduring commitment to nurturing physical prowess alongside character, resilience and social consciousness. The event unfolded with an inaugural drill titled “Anandam: The Search for Eternal Bliss.” Students from two NGOs, Mrittika and Nandito Sukhpakhi, along with the students of B.D.M.I executed a graceful display marked by synchronised precision, symbolising inclusivity and setting an energetic tone for the day.

The programme witnessed the presence of the CEO, as the Principal welcomed the gathering and highlighted the pivotal role of sports in shaping character, resilience, leadership and emotional strength. In her address, she emphasised that the Annual Sports Meet celebrates not only podium finishes but also participation, perseverance and the courage to compete, where every participant is valued and every stride embodies discipline and integrity. The event was graced by the presence of the Chief Guest Mr. Amit Bhadra, one of Indian football’s most respected stalwarts, whose illustrious career spans premier clubs such as Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, as well as major national and international tournaments. The Guest of Honour was Ms. Jolly Chanda, a renowned entrepreneur, classical dancer, sportsperson and India’s No. 1 Darts Player amongst women.

The event was also graced by the presence of eminent guests including Mr. Shahanshah Mirza, IRS officer in the GST department and noted environmental activist; Ms. Reshma Bhattacharya, Principal, Indus Valley World School; Ms. Tania Sen, Principal, Techno India Group Public School, Ms. Suman Sood, Director and Principal, B.D. Memorial School, Mr. Somnath Bhattacharya, Senior Vice President, Ruby General Hospital and Ms. Pompa Banerjee, Founder of NGO Mrittika. The dignitaries were felicitated by the CEO, the Principal and the Vice Principal in recognition of their outstanding achievements and inspirational journeys.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address, Mr. Bhadra motivated the young athletes to pursue sports with discipline, dedication and integrity, underscoring its lifelong impact beyond medals and trophies. He then formally declared the Annual Sports Meet 2025 open, marking the official inauguration of the event. The ceremonial Torch Run, led by accomplished student sportspersons from diverse disciplines such as swimming, kickboxing, karate, archery, badminton, boxing, chess and cricket, followed - its glowing flame emblematic of determination, continuity and the indomitable spirit of sportsmanship. A centrepiece of the programme was the March Past, led by the Student Council and followed by the four houses - Courage, Justice, Unity and Wisdom, each displaying crisp formations, rhythmic strides and house pride. The Oath Taking Ceremony by the athletes reinforced the principles of fair play, integrity and respect that anchored the competition.

The track events unfolded with impressive technical depth and competitive intensity, reflecting disciplined preparation and athletic maturity. The track echoed with cheers as students competed in 100-metre and 200-metre sprints for boys and girls, where athletes demonstrated refined stride efficiency, pace regulation and body alignment. Skilled races such as the Three-Legged Race, Sack Race, Skipping Race, Balance Race, Obstacle Race and Collectomania (shuttle run) added a lively dimension to the competition, blending agility, strategy and fun while reinforcing the spirit of participation. The 4×100-metre mixed relays emerged as standout highlights, featuring clean baton exchanges, strict lane discipline and strategic runner sequencing, underscoring teamwork and tactical awareness. Field events like the shot put competitions for senior boys and girls showcased strength, control and refined technique. Each competitive segment concluded with prize distributions, recognising excellence while celebrating effort and sportsmanship.

Reinforcing the inclusive ethos of the meet, special races were organised for teachers, parents and support staff, drawing enthusiastic participation and fostering community bonding. A major highlight was a Run for a Cause with the tagline ‘Towards a Thalassemia free tomorrow’ by the students and the faculty, transforming the track into a symbol of compassion, responsibility and collective action for a healthier tomorrow. Adding a spirited and nostalgic touch to the proceedings was the much-awaited Tug of War between the present Students of B.D.M.I and the Alumni, which drew enthusiastic cheers and symbolised the enduring bond between generations of the B.D.M.I community.

One of the most compelling dimensions of the Annual Sports Meet 2025 was the series of drill displays, which transformed the field into a canvas of movement, rhythm and symbolism. There were visually captivating drill displays such as “Peace within peace around”, where nearly 400 young performers showcased balance, focus and coordination through fluid formations. Energy and colour filled the field during “Swirls, Smiles and Sparkles,” a vibrant fusion of drill and yoga, celebrating unity in diversity through disciplined movement and rhythmic flair. A karate display titled “Discipline in Motion,” highlighted strength rooted in control and mental clarity. The grand finale came with the drill, “The Cradle of Civilisation,” where close to almost 200 students transformed the field into a living narrative of human progress. Large-scale formations, precise timing and dynamic transitions created a living tableau that celebrated cultural continuity, unity and collective progress.

Bringing the meet to a vibrant close was the final prize distribution ceremony. The Overall Championship Trophy was clinched by the Courage House, whose consistent dominance across track and field events reflected the very essence of its motto, “take lead, take control.” The House Cup victory stood as a testament to the house’s depth of talent, strategic teamwork and unwavering sporting spirit displayed throughout the meet. The event concluded with the vote of thanks, followed by the National Anthem.