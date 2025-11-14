Athlos 2025 Wraps Up at XIMB with Three Days of High-Voltage Sports, Spirit and Success

Summary The Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) reaffirmed its legacy of excellence, teamwork, and holistic student development as it successfully hosted Athlos 2025, its flagship annual sports fest. Organised by the Sports Committee, the three-day festival once again proved why it remains one of Eastern India’s most celebrated inter-B-school sports events.

The Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) reaffirmed its legacy of excellence, teamwork, and holistic student development as it successfully hosted Athlos 2025, its flagship annual sports fest, from October 31 to November 2. Organised by the Sports Committee, the three-day festival once again proved why it remains one of Eastern India’s most celebrated inter-B-school sports events, drawing top institutes for an electrifying showcase of skill, passion, and camaraderie.

This year, the playing fields of XIMB welcomed spirited participation from premier institutions such as XIM New Campus, IIM Sambalpur, KSOM, IMI Kolkata, IMI Bhubaneswar, Birla Global University, and Regional College of Management (RCM). Day 1 set the tone for intense competition with exhilarating matches in cricket, futsal, and basketball, igniting an atmosphere of anticipation for the battles ahead.

Across three action-packed days, the campus transformed into a sporting arena buzzing with cheers and adrenaline. Participants competed in 15 categories, including Men’s and Women’s Cricket, Football, Futsal, Basketball, Throwball, Volleyball, Lawn Tennis, Table Tennis, Pool, Badminton, Chess, and Carrom. Each event highlighted remarkable athleticism and unbreakable team spirit.

The final day delivered peak excitement, beginning with the Women’s Cricket final, followed by a thrilling Futsal showdown that kept spectators at the edge of their seats. The Basketball finals saw roaring cheers as teams battled point-for-point. The energy continued into the intense Pool and Badminton finals, before culminating in the marquee event - the Men’s Football final - which drew the largest crowd and concluded the fest on a spectacular note.

The closing ceremony, held at the XIMB Auditorium, was graced by Mr. P.K. Tripathy, Senior Manager (Coordination), IFFCO Paradeep Unit, along with Prof. Arijit Mitra, Associate Dean of Student Affairs, XIMB. Sponsored by IFFCO Paradeep Unit and associate-sponsored by Omni Link, the ceremony celebrated the achievements of the athletes as winners and runners-up across categories were felicitated.

XIMB emerged as the Overall Champion, showcasing outstanding performance throughout the fest, while the XIM New Campus secured the Overall Runner-Up position. Beyond medals and scores, Athlos 2025 stood out for its spirit of sportsmanship, fostering friendships, unity, and healthy competition among all participants.

Athlos 2025 once again upheld XIMB’s commitment to shaping individuals who excel not only academically but also in leadership, teamwork, and resilience - qualities that define true champions.