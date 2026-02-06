School Events

Annual School Carnival Returns at GD Birla Centre for Education for Third Year with Fun-Filled Celebrations

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Feb 2026
13:30 PM

G.D. Birla Centre for Education

Summary
The school campus is already buzzing with excitement as we gear up for one of the most vibrant events of the academic calendar
The highlight of the event remains the much-loved Parent–Child Ramp Walk, a delightful segment that draws enthusiastic participation and lights up the stage with confidence and joy

The much-awaited Annual School Carnival is back for its third consecutive year, promising a day brimming with colour, cheer and community spirit. The school campus is already buzzing with excitement as we gear up for one of the most vibrant events of the academic calendar.

This year’s carnival features an impressive lineup of Game Stalls, Food Counters, and the ever-popular Juke Box Corner, where visitors can dedicate their favourite songs. The highlight of the event remains the much-loved Parent–Child Ramp Walk, a delightful segment that draws enthusiastic participation and lights up the stage with confidence and joy. We also have the high-energy Disco sessions and Live Dance performances by students to keep the visitors entertained. The school premises are being transformed with stunning decorations and vibrant installations turning every corner into a visual treat. Like every year we expect our former students and teachers to visit the Carnival and reconnect with the school community.

With excitement in the air and preparations in full swing, the upcoming carnival promises to be a celebration packed with fun, laughter and unforgettable moments. The school invites all visitors to join in and experience a day where the entire campus truly comes alive.

Last updated on 06 Feb 2026
13:31 PM
