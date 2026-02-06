Staff Selection Commission

SSC Releases Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025 Answer Key; Objection Window Open

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Feb 2026
13:36 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates can access the documents on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in
Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections till February 6, 2026

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key, question paper, and response sheet for the Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment Examination 2025 for Ministerial, Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO), and Tele-Printer Operator (TPO) posts. Candidates can access the documents on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections till February 6, 2026. A challenge fee of ₹50 per question or answer will have to be paid for submitting objections.

All candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer key, response sheet, and question paper by logging in with their registration number and password.

In an official notice, the SSC stated, “Candidates may note that the saved question paper will be strictly for personal use and self-analysis only.”

The commission conducted the Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO and TPO) examination from January 15 to January 22, 2025, while the Ministerial posts examination was held from January 7 to January 12, 2025, at various centres across the country.

SSC has clarified that no objections will be accepted after 6 pm on February 6. Candidates have also been advised that during the challenge process, the sequence of questions in the challenge module may differ from the order in which they appeared during the examination.

Candidates are encouraged to submit objections within the stipulated time, as requests made after the deadline will not be entertained.

Last updated on 06 Feb 2026
13:37 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC 2025 SSC job aspirants Delhi police
CBSE 2026

CTET February Admit Card 2026 Released at ctet.nic.in; Get Download Link Inside

