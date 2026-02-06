SSC Phase 13 Selection Post Results Declared; Only 2.3% Candidates Shortlisted

Summary According to official data released by the commission, 29,39,401 candidates had registered for the recruitment examination, of whom only around 67,500 candidates have qualified for document verification and further scrutiny The SSC Selection Post examination, conducted between July 24 and August 2, witnessed significant disruptions

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of the Phase 13 Selection Post examination, with only about 2.3% of the total applicants shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny across matriculation, higher secondary, and graduation-level posts.

According to official data released by the commission, 29,39,401 candidates had registered for the recruitment examination, of whom only around 67,500 candidates have qualified for document verification and further scrutiny.

The SSC Selection Post examination, conducted between July 24 and August 2, witnessed significant disruptions. Several exam shifts were cancelled and rescheduled due to technical and administrative issues, forcing the commission to conduct retests. These disruptions triggered nationwide protests by candidates, who alleged discrepancies, technical glitches, and mismanagement in the conduct of the examination.

At the matriculation level, the commission received 12,09,332 completed applications, but only 17,720 candidates were shortlisted — a selection rate of less than 1.5%.

For higher secondary (10+2) level posts, 7,08,219 candidates applied, out of which 14,768 candidates qualified for the next stage, translating to a shortlisting rate of just over 2%.

The graduation and above category recorded the highest number of shortlisted candidates. Of the 10,21,850 applicants, 35,055 candidates were selected, though the success rate remained low at approximately 3.4%.

The SSC stated that marks obtained in the Selection Post examination have been normalised. The minimum qualifying marks were fixed at 30% for unreserved candidates, 25% for OBC and EWS categories, and 20% for SC, ST, and other reserved categories. The commission added that the final answer key and candidates’ response sheets will be uploaded shortly on its official website, ssc.gov.in.

In a separate notification, the commission clarified that the post of Technical Attendant (Cook) under the Directorate General NCC (Post Code MP10425) has been withdrawn. SSC said the withdrawal was done at the request of the user department.

“It is clarified that the withdrawal/cancellation of the said vacancy has been done at the request of the User Department (DG NCC). SSC has no role in the withdrawal of this vacancy,” the commission said.