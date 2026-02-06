Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Releases Civil Services Mains 2024 Marks on upsc.gov.in; Detailed Scorecard Available

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Feb 2026
12:10 PM

File Image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of candidates for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their marks on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

The marks list includes details such as roll number, candidate’s name, written examination marks, Personality Test (Interview) marks, and total marks obtained by each candidate.

According to the commission, the Civil Services (Main) Examination result was declared in November 2025. The main examination was conducted from August 22 to August 31, 2025.

Candidates who qualified in the mains examination were called for the Personality Test (Interview), which was held in two phases during December 2025 and January 2026.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2024: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check their marks:

  1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in
  2. Click on the link titled ‘UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2024 Marks’ available on the homepage
  3. A PDF file containing the marks will open
  4. Download the file and take a printout for future reference

The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually by UPSC for recruitment to prestigious services including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ Central Services.

Candidates are advised to visit the official UPSC website for further updates and detailed information.

Last updated on 06 Feb 2026
12:10 PM
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC CSE 2024 UPSC
