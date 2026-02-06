JEE Main

NTA to Close JEE Main 2026 Paper I Answer Key Objection Window Today; Know How to Challenge

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Feb 2026
13:21 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can submit their objections through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, till 11:50 pm today
The objection facility was opened on February 4, 2026, allowing candidates to raise challenges against the provisional answer key by paying the prescribed processing fee and uploading supporting documents

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the JEE Main 2026 Paper I provisional answer key on February 6, 2026. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can submit their objections through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, till 11:50 pm today.

The objection facility was opened on February 4, 2026, allowing candidates to raise challenges against the provisional answer key by paying the prescribed processing fee and uploading supporting documents.

JEE Main Answer Key 2026 Objection: Steps to Challenge

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can follow these steps to submit objections:

  1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the JEE Main Answer Key 2026 objection window link on the homepage
  3. Log in using the required credentials
  4. View the answer key and select the question(s) to be challenged
  5. Upload supporting documents and pay the processing fee
  6. Submit the challenge and download the confirmation page
  7. Keep a printout for future reference

The NTA has clarified that if a candidate’s challenge is found to be correct, the answer key will be revised and the correction will be applied to the responses of all candidates. The final result will be prepared and declared based on the revised final answer key.

The agency further stated that individual candidates will not be informed about the acceptance or rejection of their objections. The answer keys finalized by subject experts after reviewing all challenges will be considered final.

Candidates are advised to complete the objection process before the deadline, as no challenges will be accepted after the window closes.

Last updated on 06 Feb 2026
13:22 PM
JEE Main Answer Key JEE Main 2026
Similar stories
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Releases Civil Services Mains 2024 Marks on upsc.gov.in; Detailed Scorecard Avai. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Phase 13 Selection Post Results Declared; Only 2.3% Candidates Shortlisted

CBSE 2026

CTET February Admit Card 2026 Released at ctet.nic.in; Get Download Link Inside

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

DSSSB Admit Card 2026 to Be Released Shortly; Know Where and How to Check

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Releases Civil Services Mains 2024 Marks on upsc.gov.in; Detailed Scorecard Avai. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Phase 13 Selection Post Results Declared; Only 2.3% Candidates Shortlisted

Sister Nivedita University, the Official Digital Partner of the Kolkata Book Fair
Sister Nivedita University

Bridging Tradition and Technology: Kolkata’s Renowned University Takes the Book Fai. . .

CBSE 2026

CTET February Admit Card 2026 Released at ctet.nic.in; Get Download Link Inside

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

DSSSB Admit Card 2026 to Be Released Shortly; Know Where and How to Check

Madhya Pradesh government

MP Class 5, 8 Exams to Be Held on Board Pattern From Feb 20; Over 2.5 Million Student. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality