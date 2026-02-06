NTA to Close JEE Main 2026 Paper I Answer Key Objection Window Today; Know How to Challenge

Summary Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can submit their objections through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, till 11:50 pm today The objection facility was opened on February 4, 2026, allowing candidates to raise challenges against the provisional answer key by paying the prescribed processing fee and uploading supporting documents

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the JEE Main 2026 Paper I provisional answer key on February 6, 2026. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can submit their objections through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, till 11:50 pm today.

The objection facility was opened on February 4, 2026, allowing candidates to raise challenges against the provisional answer key by paying the prescribed processing fee and uploading supporting documents.

JEE Main Answer Key 2026 Objection: Steps to Challenge

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can follow these steps to submit objections:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the JEE Main Answer Key 2026 objection window link on the homepage Log in using the required credentials View the answer key and select the question(s) to be challenged Upload supporting documents and pay the processing fee Submit the challenge and download the confirmation page Keep a printout for future reference

The NTA has clarified that if a candidate’s challenge is found to be correct, the answer key will be revised and the correction will be applied to the responses of all candidates. The final result will be prepared and declared based on the revised final answer key.

The agency further stated that individual candidates will not be informed about the acceptance or rejection of their objections. The answer keys finalized by subject experts after reviewing all challenges will be considered final.

Candidates are advised to complete the objection process before the deadline, as no challenges will be accepted after the window closes.