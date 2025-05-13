Techno Main Salt Lake

Techno Main's Anakhronos 2025 Set to Rock Kolkata with Music, Fashion & Food Fiesta!

Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 May 2025
10:16 AM

Kolkata is gearing up for one of its most anticipated cultural spectacles — Anakhronos 2025, the annual extravaganza of Techno Main Salt Lake. Promising to be grander, louder, and more electrifying than ever, this year’s edition is all set to sweep the city off its feet on May 14 and May 15 at the Karunamoyee Mela Ground.

The two-day festival will open with a power-packed performance by Riddles, one of India’s most exciting names in the underground music scene. Known for his genre-bending sounds that fuse EDM, bass, and futuristic beats, Riddles is ready to deliver a night of pulsating audio-visual magic that promises to leave the audience spellbound.

But the stage isn't reserved for the stars alone. The heart of Anakhronos lies in its students — and this year, the talented youngsters of Techno Main Salt Lake will captivate audiences with a showcase of music, dance, drama, and fashion. From contemporary moves to traditional rhythms and dramatic stagecraft to glamorous runway moments, the students are set to light up the stage with sheer talent and energy.

The excitement reaches its peak on May 15 with a spectacular live performance by Nakash Aziz, the Bollywood playback sensation behind numerous hits. Known for his dynamic vocals and magnetic stage presence, Nakash’s act is sure to end the festival on an unforgettable high.

Adding more colour and flavour to the celebration is the Food & Lifestyle Festival, proudly covered by Bhoj Adda. From lip-smacking street treats and gourmet delights to fashion pop-ups and wellness experiences, the festival will be a buzzing hub for foodies, style enthusiasts, and culture lovers alike.

More than just a college fest, Anakhronos 2025 is a lively celebration of culture, creativity, and Kolkata’s vibrant youth spirit. With electrifying performances, soulful moments, and a kaleidoscope of flavours and experiences, it’s all set to redefine the city’s festive calendar.

