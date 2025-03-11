Amiphoria 2025: Amity University Kolkata’s Fest Ends with Electrifying Performances & More

Summary The Amity University, Kolkata campus buzzed with energy as Amiphoria 2025, the university’s annual fest, unfolded in a grand three-day extravaganza from March 5 to March 7. With over 6,000 students from 70 colleges, the festival was a spectacle of talent, creativity, and celebration, making it one of the most anticipated events of the year.

The Amity University, Kolkata campus buzzed with energy as Amiphoria 2025, the university’s annual fest, unfolded in a grand three-day extravaganza from March 5 to March 7. With over 6,000 students from 70 colleges, the festival was a spectacle of talent, creativity, and celebration, making it one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Thrilling Competitions & Creative Showdowns

Amiphoria 2025 featured a diverse lineup of events across multiple domains.

First day set the pace with Basketball Bash, Ball on Grass, and the dazzling Celestial Threads (fashion show). The next day turned up the heat with Rockmania – Clash of Bands, where musicians delivered electrifying performances.

Day three embraced the soulful essence of Folk Unplugged, celebrating the rich traditions of folk music.

Beyond music and sports, students showcased their intellect and creativity in competitions like Innovathon (case study), Debate, Business Got Latent (brand clash), Robo Lineup (Tracequest 2.0), Devdrive (coding), Webmaster React JS, Pictale, CineSaga (film-making), Small Action Big Impact, Poster Roulette, and many more.

Star-Studded Entertainment Nights

The entertainment quotient soared with DJ Lil B setting the dance floor on fire on the opening night. On Day 2, Snigdhajit Bhowmik, The Voice India runner-up, kept the crowd grooving with his mix of folk and Bollywood hits. The grand finale on March 7 was a showstopper, featuring a breathtaking performance by Bollywood sensation Asees Kaur, who enchanted the audience with her chart-topping melodies.

A Festival Beyond Compare

As the curtains fell on Amiphoria 2025, it left behind unforgettable memories of electrifying performances, thrilling competitions, and an unparalleled festive spirit. More than just a fest, it was a celebration of passion, talent, and the dynamic energy of Amity University Kolkata—a legacy that will be cherished until the next edition.