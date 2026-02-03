TS SSC 2026

TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Out for Class 10 Exams - Admit Card Link and Exam Guidelines

Posted on 03 Feb 2026
11:58 AM

Summary
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana, has officially issued the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026.
However, students must note that the hall tickets can only be downloaded by their respective schools and not by students directly.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana, has officially issued the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 in online mode for Class 10 students appearing in the upcoming board examinations. The admit cards are now available on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. However, students must note that the hall tickets can only be downloaded by their respective schools and not by students directly.

According to the board, schools are required to access the TS SSC regular hall tickets 2026 by selecting the relevant district and school details from the list available on the portal. To download the hall ticket, schools must also enter the student’s name and date of birth as per official records. Once generated, the hall ticket can be downloaded and printed for distribution to students.

To download the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026, schools need to visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in and click on the relevant link available on the homepage. After opening the hall ticket link corresponding to the student’s category, they must select the district and school, enter the student’s name and date of birth, and submit the details. The hall ticket will then appear on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed for official use.

The board has made it mandatory for all students to carry their TS SSC hall ticket 2026 to the examination centre. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without a valid admit card.

As per the official examination schedule, the Telangana SSC board examinations 2026 will be conducted from March 14 to April 16, 2026, across the state.

Exam Schedule

  • March 14, 2026 - First Language-(Group-A), First Language Part-I, First Language Part-II
  • March 18, 2026 - Second Language
  • March 23, 2026 - Third Language(English)
  • March 28, 2026 - Mathematics
  • April 2, 2026 - Science Part-I Physical Science
  • April 7, 2026 - Science Part-II Biological Science
  • April 13, 2026 - Social Studies
  • April 15, 2026 - OSSC Main Language Paper-I, SSC Vocational Course (Theory)
  • April 16, 2026 - OSSC Main Language Paper-IІ

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket, such as name, roll number, exam centre and subject-wise schedule, and report any discrepancies to school authorities immediately.

Students are advised to collect their hall tickets from their schools well in advance and keep them safe until the completion of the examinations, as the document will be required on all exam days.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 03 Feb 2026
11:59 AM
TS SSC 2026 Board of Secondary Education Telangana Admit Card
