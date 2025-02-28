Amity University

Amity University Kolkata to Host Amiphoria 2025 – A Grand Fusion of Talent and Celebration

Amity University, Kolkata is all set to ignite the stage with Amiphoria 2025, its highly anticipated annual flagship festival.

This three-day extravaganza, scheduled from March 5 to March 7, 2025, promises to be a powerhouse of creativity, competition, and camaraderie. With over 6,000 students from 72 colleges and universities across India expected to participate, Amiphoria 2025 is gearing up to be one of the most vibrant inter-collegiate festivals in the region.

More than just a fest, Amiphoria is an immersive experience, where talent meets opportunity and culture intertwines with passion. With an action-packed lineup of 30+ events, students will compete in high-stakes showdowns spanning multiple domains – from electrifying dance-offs and intense music battles to gripping debates, mind-bending quizzes, and dazzling fashion extravaganzas. Each event is designed to inspire, challenge, and entertain, ensuring an unforgettable experience for participants and spectators alike.

Beyond the excitement, Amiphoria 2025 is a launchpad for leadership, innovation, and skill-building. It provides students a unique platform to showcase their talents, sharpen management skills, and engage in invaluable networking with peers from diverse academic backgrounds. Each moment promises to be a story in the making, each performance a memory to cherish.

As the sun sets, the festival will transform into a mesmerising carnival of lights, music, and euphoria, bringing the campus alive with an electrifying atmosphere. Amiphoria 2025 is not just an event – it’s a movement, a celebration, and a testament to the boundless energy of young minds.

For event details, participation guidelines, and sponsorship opportunities, visit the official website www.amiphoria.in

Stay tuned for an experience like never before!

