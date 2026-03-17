Amity University Kolkata Announces Amiphoria 2026 – A Grand Celebration of Talent and Culture

Summary The three-day intercollegiate event will bring together students from nearly 75 colleges and universities across India, making it one of the most vibrant youth festivals in the region. The overall footfall is estimated to be around 10,000 The festival will feature a wide range of competitions across cultural, technical, creative, and sports domains, scheduled across multiple venues on campus

Amity University Kolkata is all set to host Amiphoria 2026, its flagship annual cultural festival, from March 18 to March 20, 2026. The three-day intercollegiate event will bring together students from nearly 75 colleges and universities across India, making it one of the most vibrant youth festivals in the region. The overall footfall is estimated to be around 10,000.

The festival will feature a wide range of competitions across cultural, technical, creative, and sports domains, scheduled across multiple venues on campus.

Key Events Include:

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• Music & Dance: Rockmania, Folk Unplugged, Step Up Showdown, Nrityadhwani • Theatre & Literary: Awaaz (Street Play), Natyamancha, Kahini, The Dialectic Duel 2.0, Kaavyanjali • Creative & Media: Cine Saga 2.0, Ad-vantage, Eunoia (Poster Making), Bhoomi Chitra (Photography), Beyond the Bin

• Fashion & Lifestyle: Celestial Threads 2.0, Faces Beyond Imagination, Enchanted Chronicles • Business & Tech: Innovathon, Pitch and Pact, Cyber Siege, Webfusion, Robo Raptors • Fun & Engagement: Khoj 4.0 (Treasure Hunt), Laughter Riot 2.0

• Culinary Events: No-Flame Nomads, The Cold Atelier

• Sports & Gaming: Racquet Rumble (Solo & Duo), Spikers Smash, FIFA – The Final Kick, BGMI – Last Man Standing

The festival will commence with an grand Opening Ceremony, followed by competitions running throughout the day across auditoriums, seminar halls, labs, and sports arenas.

The festival will also feature star-studded musical evenings:

Day 1 – March 18: High-energy performance by Reah, setting the stage with electrifying beats.

Day 2 – March 19: A soulful musical evening with legendary Bengali band Chandrabindoo, bringing their iconic sound to the Amity stage.

Day 3 – March 20: Grand finale featuring Bollywood playback singer Amit Mishra, known for chart topping hits that promise to leave the audience enthralled.

More than just a cultural fest, Amiphoria 2026 provides students a platform to showcase talent, build leadership skills, and connect with peers from across the country. As the campus lights up with music, performances, and creative energy, the festival promises an unforgettable celebration of youth and expression.