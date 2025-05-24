Amity students showcase over 300 path-breaking Innovations during TECHNOVATE-2025

Summary During the exhibition, potential projects which can be patented, incubated, or developed further as an industry- ready product, will be identified by industry leaders, thereby enhancing industry engagement, facilitating peer learning, and providing networking opportunities With over 350 Projects and Posters on display, the exhibition aims at showcasing the creativity, technical skills and innovative ideas of engineering students

Amity School of Engineering and Technology (ASET), Amity University Uttar Pradesh, Noida Campus, organized the prestigious Annual Engineering Project & Poster Presentation “Technovate-2025” on 21st- 22 May2025. With over 350 Projects and Posters on display, the exhibition aimed at showcasing the creativity, technical skills and innovative ideas of engineering students. During the exhibition, potential projects which can be patented, incubated, or developed further as an industry- ready product, were identified by industry leaders, thereby enhancing industry engagement, facilitating peer learning, and providing networking opportunities.

Lauding the innovations developed by the students, Prof. Tarun Singhal, Director, MarCom, Sopra Steria, averred, “The technologies developed by the students are not just projects but the beginning of a new era of innovation. Students have an AIM in life, wherein A stands for “Aspiration”, I stands for “Innovation” and M represents “Memorable Work” which can benefit the masses, ensuring that the innovation has a lasting value and a great impact on the society. The exhibition is a great way to connect academia and industry, thereby opening new avenues of success for the students.”

Dr. Manoj Kumar Pandey, Director, Amity School of Engineering & Technology, stated, “Amity University focusses on research and innovation and the exhibition is a demonstration of what the students have learnt in the classroom. Students have created path-breaking innovations related to Cloud Computing & Security, AI, Machine Learning, IOT, Drone Technology, Automation in Healthcare & Agriculture, Embedded System, Signal System, Communication and other engineering related domains, which they are showcasing during the exhibition.”

Dr. Gurinder Singh, Group Vice Chancellor Amity Universities said that students will be provided with the opportunity to showcase their work at international Universities, and scholarships will also be given to the students, to convert their ideas into start-ups.

Dr. Sanjeev Bansal, Additional Pro Vice Chancellor AUUP congratulated the students for their remarkable projects and said that their work is the outcome of their hard work, creativity, knowledge and skills.

Amongst the projects on display are “Reinforced Concrete Using Recycled Fiber” developed by B. Tech (Civil Engineering) students, Mohammad Ishan Abdulllah, Vatsalya and Rishabh Krishna. Concrete which is widely used in construction due to its strength and durability, exhibits low tensile strength and a high risk of cracking. To overcome these drawbacks, they have developed fibre-reinforced concrete (FRC) by incorporating recycled steel fibres from rubber tires to offer an eco-friendly alternative, improving mechanical properties while addressing tyre-waste and pollution.

B.Tech (EEE) students, Surya Pratap Singh Rana and Shorya Singh Rana have developed a “Smart Electric Scooter” which incorporates several key technologies to enhance efficiency and usability. A BLDC Motor is used for its high efficiency and low maintenance and the technologies used in the scooter create a sustainable, user-friendly and efficient urban transport solution.

A Project titled “IoT enabled Smart Lighting for Urban Areas” has been developed by Kunal Sharma, Hitesh and Vangmayee Sharda, B.Tech (IT) students. The smart lighting system uses motion and ultrasonic sensors to control street and footpath lighting efficiently. When motion is detected on the footpath or road, the system checks LDR sensors to determine the ambient light level. This automated approach enhances energy efficiency and public safety by ensuring lights operate only when needed, thereby saving energy.

Krishnendu Basu and Mohammad Haider Mirza, students of B.Tech (Mechanical Engineering) have developed an innovation titled “Retrofitting a Single Cylinder 4-stroke engine to a 6- Stroke Engine”, wherein two extra strokes are added to improve thermal efficiency and reduce fuel usage and emissions.

The other innovations that were showcased during TECHNOVATE-2025 include “AI & ML based Design of an Emergency use Oxygen Generator using PSA for Portable Ventilator”, “Smart Navigation System for the Visually Impaired”, “Automated Polyhouse Climate Control System”, “Design and Deep Learning Techniques for Reducing Traffic Accidents and Mortality Rate”, etc. To recognize and acknowledge the creativity, skills and innovative ideas of the students, awards were distributed to the winning teams during the Valedictory Session.