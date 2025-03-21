NSHM

Analytics Global Conference 2025: Bridging Academia and Industry for a Sustainable Future

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Mar 2025
16:44 PM

NSHM Kolkata

Summary
The 3rd Analytics Global Conference (AGC 2025), hosted by the Analytics Society of India Kolkata Chapter and organised by the NSHM Institute of Computing & Analytics, concluded on a high note at Dhono Dhanya Auditorium on March 8 and March 9, 2025.
Themed

The 3rd Analytics Global Conference (AGC 2025), hosted by the Analytics Society of India Kolkata Chapter and organised by the NSHM Institute of Computing & Analytics, concluded on a high note at Dhono Dhanya Auditorium on March 8 and March 9, 2025. Themed "Human-Centered Data Analytics: Technology for Sustainable Development," the conference brought together thought leaders, researchers, and industry professionals to explore how data analytics can drive global progress.

Inspiring Inauguration and Keynotes

Lighting of the lamp in the inaugural ceremony

Lighting of the lamp in the inaugural ceremony

Dr Suparna Dhar, Principal of NSHM Institute of Computing & Analytics, delivering an insightful welcoming speech.

Dr Suparna Dhar, Principal of NSHM Institute of Computing & Analytics, delivering an insightful welcoming speech.

The event was graced by Swami Kamalasthananda, Principal of RKM Vivekananda Centenary College, Rahara, as the Chief Guest, alongside esteemed guests Mr Raj Jain, CMD of RS Software Ltd, and Dr Utpal Naresh Patel, Governing Body Member of BGES. Conference Chairs including Professor U Dinesh Kumar of IIM Bangalore, Professor Indranil Bose from Neoma Business School, France, Mr Ambarish Dasgupta from Intueri Consulting LLP, and Professor Deepankar Sinha of IIFT, Kolkata delivered keynote addresses emphasising the growing role of analytics and AI in solving real-world challenges.

Thought-Provoking Sessions and Discussions

The conference delved into a wide range of topics through keynote speeches and panel discussions.

The conference delved into a wide range of topics through keynote speeches and panel discussions.

The conference delved into a wide range of topics through keynote speeches and panel discussions. Professor Bimal Roy from ISI Kolkata captivated the audience with his insights on statistical and non-statistical approaches for classification. Other speakers, including Professor V Ravi and Dr Debabrata Datta, highlighted the transformative applications of analytics in healthcare and big data solutions.

Panel discussions explored critical themes like:

  • Analytics for Poverty Alleviation
  • Data-Driven Solutions for Disaster Risk Reduction
  • Responsible AI for Sustainable Growth
  • Promoting Mental Well-Being and Public Health
  • Nurturing Research and Innovation

The conference also encouraged academic contributions with selected papers set to be published by Springer CCIS series, indexed in SCOPUS and DBLP. Additionally, the NSHM Institute of Computing and Analytics launched its inaugural journal, ‘Vishleshikaa,’ derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Vishleshan’ (Analysis), to promote research and knowledge-sharing among students.

A Grand Finale with Fun and Learning

The conference concluded with an engaging Analytics Quiz led by Dr Sabarna Roy, adding a touch of excitement. Participants and attendees left with new insights and a shared vision of leveraging analytics for a more sustainable and inclusive future.

AGC 2025 successfully reinforced the importance of industry-academia collaboration, igniting conversations and fostering ideas that will shape the world of analytics in the years to come.

Last updated on 21 Mar 2025
16:57 PM
NSHM NSHM Knowledge Campus Global Conference
