Advaya 2025: MSIT Kolkata Gears Up for a Grand Cultural Showcase on April 19 and 20

Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology (MSIT), Kolkata, is all set to present Advaya 2025, its annual cultural fest, celebrated for its vibrant showcase of talent, creativity, and cultural diversity. The fest is being held on April 19 and 20 at the MSIT campus, with a concluding event scheduled for April 29 at Sarat Sadan.

Over the years, Advaya has earned a distinguished place among the premier college festivals of Kolkata, known for hosting iconic performances. This year’s edition is expected to be even grander, featuring headlining performances by the popular act The Radical Array Project, dynamic performer Distorted Chromosomes, Rapper Cizzy and Team, Rappers Pachas Tola and Bespotak, along with an electrifying DJ Night by DJ Phantom.

The fest will feature a wide range of competitive and cultural events, including Malhaar (Solo Singing), Bandish Bandits (Battle of the Bands), Break-a-Leg and Jhankar (Western and Classical Dance), Boulevard (Theatre), Kalamkaar (Creative Writing), ClickTales (Photography), Hallucia (Fashion Show), Ground Zero (Rap Battle) and One Mic Stand (Open Mic for Stand-Up and Poetry).

This year, Advaya is proud to be supported by esteemed partners, including Expert Education & Visa Services Pvt Ltd, New India Assurance Ltd, Adi Mohini Mohan Kanjilal Pvt. Ltd, Boompanda, Zillenials Café Sahid Nagar, and Autotrix Car Care. These collaborations will enhance the fest’s scale and outreach, ensuring a memorable experience for all participants and attendees.

In a remarkable display of pre-fest energy, Advaya 2025 has already captured the city’s attention with a hugely successful College Representatives’ Meet, featuring enthusiastic participation from over 50 colleges across Kolkata. The excitement didn’t stop there—a spectacular Flashmob performance was also organized, drawing a crowd of over 400 enthusiastic attendees, turning heads and amplifying the fest’s buzz.

These high-impact outreach initiatives have not only fostered strong inter-college collaboration but also generated a wave of anticipation citywide. With over 700 participants already registered for various events, Advaya 2025 is on track to become one of the biggest and most electrifying student-led cultural extravaganzas in the region.

More than a cultural fest, Advaya celebrates youthful energy and artistic excellence, offering students a platform to express, perform, and connect. MSIT welcomes all cultural enthusiasts to experience the vibrancy and creative spirit of Advaya 2025.