Advaya 2025 Concludes on a High Note: A Cultural Confluence at MSIT

Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology successfully concluded its annual cultural fest, ADVAYA 2025, a fruitful culmination of the collective efforts of its official cultural club, YUVA.

Followed by three days of energetic performances, vibrant competitions, and creative expression, ADVAYA 2025 hosted around 40 colleges from across the city of Kolkata, the fest witnessed enthusiastic participation and a strong sense of cultural camaraderie. The prelims of several events were held on the 19th and 20th of April in the MSIT campus, while the grand finale took place on the 29th of April at Sarat Sadan, Howrah.

Day 1: A Musical and Theatrical Opening

The fest began on April 19th with on-stage events like Malhaar (Solo Singing), Jhankaar (Classical Dance), and Ground Zero (War of Rappers), which set a spirited tone. Performances from eminent rappers like the Pachas Tola and the much-awaited Bandish Bandits (Battle of the Bands) captivated audiences. Off-stage creativity thrived through Kalamkaar (Creative Writing), Kirdaar (Cosplay), and Boulevard (Street Play). The evening concluded with a powerful live performance by Distorted Chromosomes, featuring the very famous Boidurjya Chowdhury and others.

Day 2: Dance, Drama, and Digital Flair

April 20th turned the spotlight onto dance and visual art. The day began with Break-a-Leg (Solo Western/Bollywood Dance) and Smoke Off (Dance Battle), followed by a football quiz, powered by The Jersey Studio and the flagship event of Hallucia (Fashion Show), which emerged as a crowd favorite. The cultural mix was further enriched by events like Kalank (Face Painting), Dastaan (Short Film), One Mic Stand, and Alfaaz (Shayari & Poetry). Online events including Click-a-Tale (Photography), Influenza (Reel Making), IYKYK (Meme Making), and Parda (Movie Scene Recreation) continued to gather entries. The day closed on a high note with an electrifying DJ Night, headlined by DJ Phantom from Rave DJ School, delivering an unforgettable set that lit up the evening.

Day 3: The Grand Finale

The finale on April 29th at Sarat Sadan marked the culmination of Advaya 2025. The event began with a warm host interaction and a welcome address by the Director. This was followed by stunning group dance performances in classical and western styles. Judges were felicitated in between showcases of excellence across Band Competition and Fashion Show finalists. The event closed with a formal prize distribution ceremony celebrating the winners across all categories. The final highlight of the evening was a spectacular live performance by The Radical Array Project (TRAP), which brought the curtain down on Advaya 2025 with unmatched energy and enthusiasm.

The official cultural club of MSIT, YUVA, extends its heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors whose generous support played a key role in the success of Advaya 2025. Special thanks to Expert Education & Visa Services Pvt. Ltd. , New India Assurance Ltd., Adi Mohini Kanjilal Pvt. Ltd., Autotrix Car Care, Zillenials Café - Sahid Nagar, 91.9 Friends FM and Edugraph for their valuable partnership. Their contribution helped elevate the fest to a new standard of excellence.