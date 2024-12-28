Aditya Academy Group of Schools

Aditya Academy’s GenNext 2024: Celebrating 30 Years of Legacy Backed by Creativity and Growth

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Dec 2024
14:28 PM

Aditya Academy

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
GenNext 2024 is a vibrant platform for students, parents and teachers to showcase their talents, featuring performances, live music, a fashion show, games, and a unique display of handcrafted items
A notable highlight of this year's event is the special opportunity for parents and teachers to join students on stage, showcasing the strong bond and unity within the Aditya Academy family

Aditya Academy Group of Schools proudly presents the 30th edition of GenNext, its flagship annual event. This year's theme, "Echoes of Time," sets the tone for a spectacular celebration of creativity, transformation and growth.

GenNext 2024 is a vibrant platform for students, parents and teachers to showcase their talents, featuring performances, live music, a fashion show, games, and a unique display of handcrafted items. The event recognizes academic excellence through awards and honors, fostering community spirit and unity.

The festivities commenced with mesmerizing cultural performances, showcasing the seamless transition from old to new. The event features evocative dance performances, a stirring student choir, a glamorous fashion show, live musical renditions and delectable delicacies.

ADVERTISEMENT

A notable highlight of this year's event is the special opportunity for parents and teachers to join students on stage, showcasing the strong bond and unity within the Aditya Academy family.

Anirban Aditya, Chairman, Aditya Group: "As we celebrate the 30th edition of GenNext, I'm filled with pride to see the legacy of creativity, talent and community spirit thriving stronger than ever."

Ankit Aditya, Vice Chairman, Aditya Group: "GenNext 2024 is a celebration of creativity, determination and the indomitable human spirit."

Kasturi Kejriwal, Chief Operating Officer, Aditya Group: "GenNext 2024 reflects our Founder's vision of nurturing creativity, building character and nurturing a sense of responsibility among students. We're proud to announce that the proceeds from this event will be donated to various NGOs, furthering our commitment to social welfare and community upliftment."

Last updated on 28 Dec 2024
14:29 PM
Aditya Academy Group of Schools School Events
Similar stories
sports day

In Pictures| Annual Sports Day Celebration 2024 at The Heritage School

Shri Shikshayatan School

Resilience in Action: Shri Shikshayatan's Annual Sports Meet 2024 Celebrates Excellen. . .

Christmas

In Pictures| Christmas Celebration 2025 at Indus Valley World School

Rishi Aurobindo Memorial Academy

A Celebration of Talent and Festivity: Rishi Aurobindo Memorial Academy’s Annual Co. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Registration to End Soon - Steps and Key Updates

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Registration Window For UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025 Closes Soon- Read Details Here

sports day

In Pictures| Annual Sports Day Celebration 2024 at The Heritage School

MH CET

MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 Registration Begins - Key Dates and How to Apply

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Choice Filling For NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2024 Underway at mcc.nic.in- Important. . .

Railway exams

Railway Recruitment Board To Close RRB JE Answer Key 2024 Objection Window- Get Direc. . .