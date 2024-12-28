Aditya Academy’s GenNext 2024: Celebrating 30 Years of Legacy Backed by Creativity and Growth

Summary GenNext 2024 is a vibrant platform for students, parents and teachers to showcase their talents, featuring performances, live music, a fashion show, games, and a unique display of handcrafted items A notable highlight of this year's event is the special opportunity for parents and teachers to join students on stage, showcasing the strong bond and unity within the Aditya Academy family

Aditya Academy Group of Schools proudly presents the 30th edition of GenNext, its flagship annual event. This year's theme, "Echoes of Time," sets the tone for a spectacular celebration of creativity, transformation and growth.

GenNext 2024 is a vibrant platform for students, parents and teachers to showcase their talents, featuring performances, live music, a fashion show, games, and a unique display of handcrafted items. The event recognizes academic excellence through awards and honors, fostering community spirit and unity.

The festivities commenced with mesmerizing cultural performances, showcasing the seamless transition from old to new. The event features evocative dance performances, a stirring student choir, a glamorous fashion show, live musical renditions and delectable delicacies.

A notable highlight of this year's event is the special opportunity for parents and teachers to join students on stage, showcasing the strong bond and unity within the Aditya Academy family.

Anirban Aditya, Chairman, Aditya Group: "As we celebrate the 30th edition of GenNext, I'm filled with pride to see the legacy of creativity, talent and community spirit thriving stronger than ever."

Ankit Aditya, Vice Chairman, Aditya Group: "GenNext 2024 is a celebration of creativity, determination and the indomitable human spirit."

Kasturi Kejriwal, Chief Operating Officer, Aditya Group: "GenNext 2024 reflects our Founder's vision of nurturing creativity, building character and nurturing a sense of responsibility among students. We're proud to announce that the proceeds from this event will be donated to various NGOs, furthering our commitment to social welfare and community upliftment."