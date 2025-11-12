Adamas University

Adamas University Hosts ‘Xpressions 2025’ - A National Fest of Creativity & Media Magic

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Nov 2025
15:50 PM

Adamas University

Summary
Adamas University’s School of Media and Communication (SoMC) came alive with creativity, colour, and camaraderie as it hosted the third edition of its much-awaited national media festival, “Xpressions 2025.” The three-day extravaganza, held from November 3 to 6, 2025, brought together young media minds from across the country to celebrate artistic expression, storytelling, and innovation.

Lighting of the auspicious lamp.

This year’s edition of Xpressions showcased an impressive array of nine competitive events, including a Ramp Show, Photography Competition, Ad Film Competition, Open Mic, Poster Making, Reel Making, Dance, Music, and Meme Making contests. Each event reflected the vibrancy and diversity of creative talent among participating students.

With over 350 participants from 15 colleges and universities, the campus was abuzz with excitement, energy, and applause. The fest provided a platform for aspiring media professionals to collaborate, compete, and showcase their talents in front of industry stalwarts.

The Grand Prize Distribution Ceremony was graced by eminent media personalities - Ms. Moupia Nandy, Senior Journalist and Deputy Editor, Kolkata TV, and Mr. Tahir Abbas from Times Now. Their presence inspired students to continue exploring the dynamic world of media and communication with passion and integrity.

“Xpressions” wasn’t merely an event; it was a creative confluence that celebrated the power of storytelling and the freedom of artistic expression. It encouraged participants to push boundaries, experiment fearlessly, and let creativity flow beyond the conventional.

As the curtains fell, Xpressions 2025 reaffirmed Adamas University’s commitment to nurturing creativity, innovation, and excellence - shaping the next generation of communicators ready to inspire change through media.

Last updated on 12 Nov 2025
15:51 PM
Adamas University Fest
