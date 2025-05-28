This institution is shaping future leaders through innovation and industry-driven learning

ABBS School of Management

Posted on 28 May 2025
ABBS School of Management has made remarkable progress in promoting creativity among our students, faculty members, and all our stakeholders. ABBSSM has also established a strong presence both nationally and internationally.

ABBS School of Management (ABBSSM), founded in 2009, offers a 2-year, full-time diploma in Management (PGDM), approved by the AICTE, Ministry of Education and the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). The Institution is accredited by IACBE (USA), SAQS (AMDISA), and is also a member of the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD). Our presence on the international stage has been validated by our tie-ups with ESCE and Rennes Business School in France, Virginia Tech in the USA, Sunway and Limkokwing in Malaysia, STADA in Singapore, Rabat University in Morocco, and others across various continents. The institution follows the trimester system.

The institute offers both single and dual specialisation as well as Global and BFSI programmes. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is the industry partner for the BFSI programme. CRIMM, IIMM (Indian Institute of Materials Management), and ABBS School of Management have established an industry-institute collaboration in the field of supply chain Management. Scrum and Agile, along with Six Sigma Green Belt certifications, are offered by PMI USA. More than 30 value-added certifications are awarded to students as part of tool based learning.

The main Centres of Excellence include the Centre of Excellence in Disaster Management and Mitigation, the Centre for Supply Chain Management, and the Mahatma Gandhi International Research Centre for Conflict Prevention and Management. The Institute has become a member of several prestigious bodies, including the Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME), Responsible Research in Business and Management (RRBM), South Asia Alliance of Disaster Research Institutes (SAADRI), and the Integrated Disaster Risk Management Society (IDRiM). ABBSSM was awarded in the Education Equality Index by Pride Circle, an initiative of Inclusion First Consultancy Private Limited, India. Membership in these international bodies has ensured that, along with the teaching, learning, and research, the tenets of ethical and responsible corporate leadership are deeply embedded in all activities of the Institute.

The andragogy is entirely practice-based and includes two internships, certifications, live projects, flipped classrooms, ‘Theatre in Management,’ Campus to Community projects, and a Capstone project. The institute is also a member of several industry bodies, including CII, NHRD, FICCI, IIMA, BSE, HR Success Talk (Karnataka Chapter), and the National Human Resource Welfare Association (NHRWA). Additionally, the Institute is associated with TEDx and Toastmasters International.

The accreditations, rankings, and collaborations have catapulted the institute to greater heights. Therefore, our placement rate has reached almost 100%, with the highest salary at 22 lakhs and an average salary of over 8 lakhs.

The institute is more than just an academic institution, it represents an identity, a feeling, and a personality that are ingrained among all stakeholders.

ABBS School of Management offers PGDM and PGDM (BFSI) programmes. The institution also provides specialisations in Business Analytics, Operations, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, and Healthcare Management.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Acharya Bangalore Business School by ABP Digital Brand Hub.

