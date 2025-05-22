Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

From Odisha to New York: US Research Institute Named after Dr Achyuta Samanta

Posted on 22 May 2025
11:22 AM
The institute, titled the “Achyuta Samanta India Initiative CUNY CREST Institute” (ASIICCI), was inaugurated on Tuesday in New York.
The initiative was proposed by Dr Milton Santiago, President of Bronx Community College under CUNY, following his recent visit to KIIT and KISS in Bhubaneswar.

The City University of New York (CUNY) has named a newly established research institute after the renowned educationist Dr Achyuta Samanta. The institute, titled the “Achyuta Samanta India Initiative CUNY CREST Institute” (ASIICCI), was inaugurated on Tuesday in New York.

The inauguration took place in the presence of academicians and dignitaries from the United States. This is the first time a research institute in the US has been named after an Indian. The institute will support research by American students on Odisha’s art and heritage. It will also focus on Dr Samanta’s work in education and tribal development.

The initiative was proposed by Dr Milton Santiago, President of Bronx Community College under CUNY, following his recent visit to KIIT and KISS in Bhubaneswar. Impressed by Dr Samanta’s work, Dr Santiago suggested naming the institute after him. The proposal was subsequently approved by the university board. Dr Samanta attended the inauguration at the invitation of Dr Santiago.

At the inauguration, Dr Santiago remarked, “The Achyuta Samanta India Initiative will help American students from diverse backgrounds to understand and engage with India’s tribal communities, cultural roots, and one of the world’s most impactful educational models.”

At the event, Dr Samanta said it was an honour to have an institute in the US named after him. He described the recognition as a matter of pride for Odisha, KIIT, and KISS, and dedicated the honour to the people of Odisha and the KIIT-KISS community.

CUNY, a 175-year-old public university in the US, has over 300,000 students and comprises 25 colleges. It has students from 122 countries. During the event, Dr Samanta was also awarded the university’s highest honour, the Presidential Medal.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of KIIT by ABP Digital Brand Hub.

