15-Year-Old Trailblazer Prapti Kumar Wins 18 Under 18 Award 2025 for Excellence Across Disciplines

Prapti Kumar, a 15-year-old all-rounder, is a dynamic young achiever excelling across academics, technology, performing arts, and public speaking. Her academic prowess is evident through her 80 percent scholarship in the Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2024 and an impressive 97.07 percentile in the HCL Jigsaw Olympiad, showcasing her analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Winner of The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards, she wishes to carry on with her journey in STEM.

"I am gearing up for an intense journey in STEM—particularly in robotics and artificial intelligence—while continuing to engage in creative expression through writing, dance and public speaking. I aim to study at a top engineering institute and work on projects that solve real-world problems and establish myself as a leader. Simultaneously, I want to keep building a strong interdisciplinary portfolio that bridges science with the arts, and hopefully inspire other students to break out of rigid academic boundaries," she said.

Prapti’s passion for technology has led her to gain proficiency in Python, Java, and Machine Learning, with her innovative projects earning her top ranks in prestigious competitions, including the International Rubber Conference 2024. She is also actively engaged in robotics and global sustainability initiatives, collaborating with peers on impactful STEM solutions.

"It is an out of the world feeling! This award isn’t just a milestone—it’s a mirror reflecting the passion, persistence, and the little rebellions it took to get here. It makes me feel seen, not just for what I’ve achieved, but for how I think, create, and dream. I am truly grateful to The Telegraph Online Edugraph for giving students like me a space that values not just marks, but minds that think beyond the syllabus. It’s rare to find a platform that celebrates creativity, tech, debate, dance, and innovation all at once. I was also overwhelmed with gratitude—towards my mentors, parents, my school and Principal, Mr. Craig Anthony Lucas. This award celebrates to holistic brilliance—and that’s empowering," said Prapti on winning the Edugraph 18 under 18 awards 2025.

In the realm of creative expression, Prapti is a trained Bharatnatyam and Rabindra Nritya dancer, demonstrating dedication to classical performing arts. A skilled communicator, she has earned accolades as a quizzer and debater, notably being awarded Best Speaker at the Creative Articulations & Critical Thinking Conclave hosted by BK Birla Public School, Kalyan in August 2024.

She also secured First Position in the Inter-School English Elocution Competition at Shri Aurobindo Institute of Culture in June 2023. Additionally, she contributes to educational video content for CISCE Robotics, further blending her love for technology and communication.

Talking about her experience at The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025, she said, "There were quite a few unforgettable moments, but two in particular stand out. One was when a light, casual chat with a fellow finalist from another state turned into an instant connection—we laughed, bonded, and shared dreams like old friends. It was amazing how effortlessly two completely different journeys could align in that one evening. The second was when I walked up to the stage and caught my school teachers and Vice Principal smiling ear to ear, and my parents glowing with pride. And then, of course, there was the cherry on top—watching Dr. Shashi Tharoor, someone I’ve long admired for his intellect and eloquence, engage in a hilarious and brilliant rapid-fire round with actress Swastika Mukherjee. It was witty, sharp, and so unexpectedly fun that the whole auditorium was in splits. That moment added a spark of personality to the event—and made the night feel not just prestigious, but deeply human and unforgettable."

Through her multidisciplinary achievements, Prapti continues to push boundaries, embodying a spirit of innovation, creativity and leadership.