XAT 2025 Answer Key Released - Here's How to Raise Objections

Summary The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has officially released the provisional XAT 2025 answer key on its website. authority. Candidates who find discrepancies in the key can challenge it by submitting an objection online through the official website.

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has officially released the provisional XAT 2025 answer key on its website, xatonline.in. Candidates who appeared for the XAT 2025 exam, conducted nationwide on January 5, 2025, can now access their response sheets and the provisional answer key.

The provisional answer key provides a comparison of candidates' responses with the official answers determined by the examination authority. Candidates who find discrepancies in the key can challenge it by submitting an objection online through the official website. The deadline for raising objections will be announced soon.

How to Challenge the XAT 2025 Answer Key

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can follow these steps to raise objections against the provisional answer key:

Visit the official website at xatonline.in.

Click on the ‘XAT Key & Objection Form’ tab.

Log in using your XAT ID and password.

Access the objection form, fill in the required details, and submit.

Once the objections are reviewed, XLRI will publish the final XAT 2025 answer key, followed by the announcement of results. If any objection is deemed valid, the provisional answer key will be revised accordingly.

Estimating Scores Using XAT 2025 Answer Key

Candidates can calculate their tentative scores by comparing their responses with the provisional answer key. The XAT 2025 marking scheme is as follows:

+1 mark for each correct answer.

-0.25 mark for each incorrect answer.

-0.10 mark for more than 8 unattempted questions.

It is important to note that the negative marking policy does not apply to the second part (general knowledge questions) of the XAT question paper.