SSC MTS Result 2024: Download Steps, Vacancy Details and Selection Process

Posted on 09 Jan 2025
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to announce the results for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar recruitment exams shortly. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, ssc.gov.in, by logging in with their user ID and password.

Steps to Check SSC MTS Result 2024

  1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the ‘SSC MTS Result 2024’ link on the homepage.
  3. Log in with your unique credentials.
  4. Access and view your result on the displayed page.
  5. Save and download the same for future reference.
The final merit list for the CBE (computer-based examination) will be calculated using a normalisation method for raw scores. A state-wise cutoff will also be released for each category. While the final cutoff will be based on normalised marks, it is expected to align with the previous year’s cutoff trends.

The exams were conducted between September 30 and November 14, 2024, in two sessions (computer-based) to fill multiple multi-tasking staff and havaldar vacancies.

Vacancy Details

  • Multi-Tasking Staff - 6,144 positions
  • Havaldar posts - 3,439 positions

The final selection for the Havaldar posts will be based on CBE, PET (Physical Efficiency Test), and PST (Physical Standard Test) scores, whereas, for MTS vacancies the final shortlisting will done solely on CBE performance.

