XAT 2026 Registration Begins - XLRI Introduces Benefits for Early Applicants; All Details

XLRI Jamshedpur has officially opened the registration window for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 from today, July 10, 2025. Candidates interested in pursuing an MBA and management programmes can now register for the national-level entrance exam through the official website — xatonline.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 5, 2025.

The XAT 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 4, 2026, in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. Organised annually by XLRI on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI), the exam score is accepted by over 250 B-schools across India for admission to MBA and other full-time management programmes.

To apply, candidates need to complete a multi-step process involving registration on the portal, email verification, filling out the online application form, uploading required documents, paying the registration fee, and final submission. The XAT 2026 admit card is expected to be released on December 20, 2025.

Adding a unique incentive this year, XLRI has announced that the first 200 candidates registering on Day 1, i.e., July 10, will be randomly selected for exclusive interactive sessions with XLRI students, XAT toppers, and the exam convenor. These live Q&A sessions are tentatively scheduled for late July and early August 2025, aiming to offer direct mentorship and preparation tips.

Additionally, 100 applicants from this group will gain access to a private Telegram group, moderated by XLRI students and the XAT admissions team. Scheduled for the second and fourth weeks of August, this forum will allow participants to post queries and receive real-time guidance on exam strategy and admission procedures.

Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official website for upcoming announcements.

Find the direct registration link here.