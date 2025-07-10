NEET PG 2025: NBEMS Issues Advisory, Warns Candidates Against Fake Notices & Scam Messages

Summary In a important announcement, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an important advisory for NEET PG 2025 candidates, warning them against falling prey to spoofed notices, fake emails, SMS, and misleading social media content. Candidates are strictly advised to rely only on the official NBEMS websites — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in — for any updates or information regarding the NEET PG 2025 examination.

In an important announcement, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an important advisory for NEET PG 2025 candidates, warning them against falling prey to spoofed notices, fake emails, SMS, and misleading social media content being circulated in the board’s name.

Candidates are strictly advised to rely only on the official NBEMS websites — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in — for any updates or information regarding the NEET PG 2025 examination. The board has also clarified that it operates just one official social media handle via WhatsApp Channel.

To ensure authenticity, all NBEMS notices issued since July 2020 feature a QR code, which, when scanned, redirects candidates to the official notice on the NBEMS website. This initiative aims to curb the spread of forged communications.

NBEMS has cautioned aspirants against unscrupulous agents and touts who may falsely claim to offer assistance, guarantee good scores, or provide access to question papers in exchange for money through spoofed emails, SMS, or social media content. The board clarified that it does not send any communication promising marks, rankings, or exam papers.

If any candidate encounters such fraudulent messages or is approached by individuals making such claims, it is strongly advised to verify the information through NBEMS’s official channels. Additionally, incidents can be reported to the board at reportumc@natboard.edu.in or to local law enforcement authorities for appropriate action.

Candidates are urged to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to scams.

Read the full notice here.