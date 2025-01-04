Xavier Aptitude Test 2025 on Jan 5: Admit Card, Rules, Updates

Summary The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025, conducted by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur, is scheduled for January 5, 2025. The test will run from 2PM to 5PM, lasting three hours. XAT serves as a gateway for admissions to various full-time and virtual diploma or certificate programmes offered by XLRI.

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025, conducted by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur, is scheduled for January 5, 2025. The test will run from 2PM to 5PM, lasting three hours. XAT serves as a gateway for admissions to various full-time and virtual diploma or certificate programmes offered by XLRI.

How to Download XAT Admit Card 2025

Visit the official 2025 website at xatonline.in. Click on the ‘Login’ button at the top-right corner of the homepage. Enter the candidate’s registration number and password to access the respective XAT login account. Once logged in, navigate to the dashboard and click on the link to download the admit card. Verify all the crucial information on the XAT 2025 admit card. Print a copy of the admit card for future reference.

Essential Documents for XAT 2025 Exam

A printed copy of the admit card.

A valid photo ID card matching the name on the admit card.

XAT 2025 Exam Duration and Pattern

This year, the exam duration has been revised to 180 minutes, a reduction from the previous 210 minutes. The test comprises two parts:

Aptitude Test – 170 minutes. General Knowledge – 10 minutes.

Candidates are allowed to start with any section of their choice. In case of a technical issue during the test, arrangements will ensure no loss of time, as per the official website.

XAT 2025 Marking Scheme

Total Questions: 95 (expected).

Marks Per Question: 1 mark each.

Negative Marking for Wrong Answers: 0.25 marks per incorrect answer.

Penalty for Skipping Questions: Candidates can skip up to 8 questions without a penalty. Beyond that, 0.1 marks per skipped question will be deducted.

The GK section carries no negative marking and does not affect the overall percentile or cutoff score but is considered during the selection process.