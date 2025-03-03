JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City Slip and Admit Card: Release Date & Steps to Check

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has tentatively scheduled the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 between April 1 and 8, 2025. With the application and correction windows now closed, candidates can expect the next set of updates regarding their exam city intimation slips and admit cards.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has tentatively scheduled the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 between April 1 and 8, 2025. With the application and correction windows now closed, candidates can expect the next set of updates regarding their exam city intimation slips and admit cards.

According to the official JEE Main 2025 information bulletin, the exam city intimation slip will be available in the second week of March, while admit cards will be released three days before the respective exam date.

Steps to Download JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Admit Card and Exam City Slip (Once Released)

Visit the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the link for ‘Session 2 Admit Card/Exam City Intimation Slip’. Enter the candidate’s application number and date of birth, then log in. View and download the document. Candidates should carefully review the details mentioned on their admit card.

In case of any discrepancies, they must contact the NTA helpline immediately for rectification.

Purpose of the Exam City Intimation Slip and Admit Card

The exam city intimation slip will inform candidates of their designated test cities, helping them plan their travel in advance. However, this document is not required for entry on the exam day.

The admit card, on the other hand, will contain essential details such as the candidate’s exam centre name and address. On the day of the exam, candidates must carry their admit card along with other mandatory documents.

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Recap

The first session of JEE Main 2025 took place in January, with results already declared for both Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch/ BPlanning).

JEE Main serves as the gateway to undergraduate engineering programmes at the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other participating institutions. Additionally, it acts as the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, the entrance test for undergraduate admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).