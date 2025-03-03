NEET UG 2025 Registration Begins: NTA Issues Important Advisory; Dates & Guidelines

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important advisory for candidates applying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025. Interested candidates can register online at neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important advisory for candidates applying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025. Interested candidates can register online at neet.nta.nic.in.

Key NEET UG 2025 Registration Dates and Advisory

The registration process, which began on February 7, will remain open until March 7 (11.50PM). However, NTA has urged applicants not to delay their submissions.

“Candidates are advised to complete the process at the earliest to avoid any last-minute difficulties. Candidates are requested to ensure timely submission of their application to avoid last minute rush,” NTA stated.

For the latest updates, candidates should regularly check the official websites: nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Queries can be directed to the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000, 011-69227700 or via email at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.

NEET UG 2025 will be conducted on May 4, from 2PM to 5PM in a single shift. The tentative result date is June 14.

NEET UG 2025 Application Fees

General category: INR 1,700

OBC-NCL & General-EWS: ₹INR ,600

SC, ST, PwBD & Third Gender: INR 1,000

Candidates appearing outside India: INR 9,500

Post-Registration Process

Once the application window closes, NTA will open a correction window from March 9 to 11 for candidates to make necessary modifications.

Exam city intimation slips will be available by April 26.

Admit cards will be released on May 1.

NEET UG is the national level entrance examination for undergraduate medical and allied health courses. Apart from MBBS, it is a gateway for admissions into dental, Ayurveda, veterinary, nursing, and life sciences programmes.