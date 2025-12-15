Techno India Group

West Bengal shines as Men’s National Handball Championship 2025 kicks off in Chinsurah

ABP Digital Brand Hub
ABP Digital Brand Hub
Posted on 15 Dec 2025
18:31 PM
The tournament was inaugurated by the Managing Director of Techno India Group, Satyam Roychowdhury

The tournament was inaugurated by the Managing Director of Techno India Group, Satyam Roychowdhury

West Bengal took centre stage in Indian handball as the 54th Senior Men’s National Handball Championship 2025 kicked off at the Netaji Subhas Sports Arena, Priyonagar, Chinsurah, Hooghly. The six-day tournament, running from December 15 to 20, brings together the country’s top handball talent in a showcase of sporting excellence and competitive spirit.

The championship is being organised by the West Bengal State Handball Association (WBSHA) in collaboration with Techno India Group, under the aegis of the Handball Association of India (HAI). Teams from across States, Union Territories, Services and Boards are participating, including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Bengal, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Daman & Diu, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Railways and Services, and the HAI Camp Office.

Matches are being played across four championship courts, with teams divided into eight pools. The top two teams from each pool progress to the pre-quarter-finals, followed by the knockout rounds. The top eight teams will secure qualification for the upcoming National Games in Meghalaya, while performances here will also be taken into account for selection to the Asian Games squad.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyam Roychowdhury, Managing Director, Techno India Group, said, “I am very happy today that we have brought this kind of national event to Chinsurah. This is my birthplace, and I hope this is the first of many more big sports championships here.”

Anandeshwar Pandey, Secretary General, Handball Association of India, remarked, “I am very happy that we are organising such an important event at a beautiful venue like this.”

Asit Majumdar, MLA, Chinsurah, said, “It is a moment of pride that such a huge sports university has come up here. It marks its journey with such an important tournament. I congratulate Satyam Roychowdhury on this and wish the games all the best.”

Ram Chakraborty, Mayor of Chandannagar, added, “This kind of an event is a matter of pride for the region. I congratulate everyone associated with this event on making it a grand success. I take this opportunity to congratulate Techno India Group for making this sports university here.”

Sharing similar views, Tapan Dasgupta, MLA, Saptagram, described the hosting of the championship as a significant milestone for the region and wished the event great success. Meanwhile, Soumitra Ghosh, Chairman, Chinsurah Municipality, extended his best wishes to the players and congratulated Techno India Group on its continued growth and achievements.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Techno India by ABP digital Brand Hub.

Last updated on 15 Dec 2025
18:31 PM
Techno India Group Handball Championship tournament
Similar stories
Mohan Charan Majhi

Odisha CM Announces Major Stipend Hike for PG Students in Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic . . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Releases KSET 2025 Document Verification Schedule for Assistant Professor Post- R. . .

AIMA

AIMA MAT December 2025 CBT Registration Closes Today; Exam on December 21

Western Sydney University

Noida to Get UP’s First Foreign University as Western Sydney University Signs GNIDA. . .

Read Next
Mohan Charan Majhi

Odisha CM Announces Major Stipend Hike for PG Students in Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic . . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Releases KSET 2025 Document Verification Schedule for Assistant Professor Post- R. . .

AIMA

AIMA MAT December 2025 CBT Registration Closes Today; Exam on December 21

Western Sydney University

Noida to Get UP’s First Foreign University as Western Sydney University Signs GNIDA. . .

MCC

MCC Begins Refund Process for NEET SS Counselling 2024 Fee from Today- Detailed Steps. . .

Railway recruitment

RRB Declares NTPC Graduate CBT-2 Result 2025; 8,113 Vacancies to Be Filled- Check Lis. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality