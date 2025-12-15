West Bengal shines as Men’s National Handball Championship 2025 kicks off in Chinsurah

West Bengal took centre stage in Indian handball as the 54th Senior Men’s National Handball Championship 2025 kicked off at the Netaji Subhas Sports Arena, Priyonagar, Chinsurah, Hooghly. The six-day tournament, running from December 15 to 20, brings together the country’s top handball talent in a showcase of sporting excellence and competitive spirit.

The championship is being organised by the West Bengal State Handball Association (WBSHA) in collaboration with Techno India Group, under the aegis of the Handball Association of India (HAI). Teams from across States, Union Territories, Services and Boards are participating, including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Bengal, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Daman & Diu, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Railways and Services, and the HAI Camp Office.

Matches are being played across four championship courts, with teams divided into eight pools. The top two teams from each pool progress to the pre-quarter-finals, followed by the knockout rounds. The top eight teams will secure qualification for the upcoming National Games in Meghalaya, while performances here will also be taken into account for selection to the Asian Games squad.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyam Roychowdhury, Managing Director, Techno India Group, said, “I am very happy today that we have brought this kind of national event to Chinsurah. This is my birthplace, and I hope this is the first of many more big sports championships here.”

Anandeshwar Pandey, Secretary General, Handball Association of India, remarked, “I am very happy that we are organising such an important event at a beautiful venue like this.”

Asit Majumdar, MLA, Chinsurah, said, “It is a moment of pride that such a huge sports university has come up here. It marks its journey with such an important tournament. I congratulate Satyam Roychowdhury on this and wish the games all the best.”

Ram Chakraborty, Mayor of Chandannagar, added, “This kind of an event is a matter of pride for the region. I congratulate everyone associated with this event on making it a grand success. I take this opportunity to congratulate Techno India Group for making this sports university here.”

Sharing similar views, Tapan Dasgupta, MLA, Saptagram, described the hosting of the championship as a significant milestone for the region and wished the event great success. Meanwhile, Soumitra Ghosh, Chairman, Chinsurah Municipality, extended his best wishes to the players and congratulated Techno India Group on its continued growth and achievements.

