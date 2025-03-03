RRB Group D 2025 Fee Payment Deadline Ends Today, Apply Now

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the application fee payment window for the Group D recruitment examination today, March 3, 2025. Aspiring candidates must complete their payment through the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.
Following this, the application correction window will remain open from March 4 to March 13, 2025. The selection process for RRB Group D 2025 will be conducted through a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification, and a medical examination.
RRB Group D 2025 Positions
The recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies across multiple roles in railway departments, including:
- Assistant Bridge
- Assistant Carriage & Wagon
- Assistant Depot (Stores)
- Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel/Electrical)
- Track Maintainer
- Cabin Man
- Pointsman
- Assistant (Signal & Telecommunication)
- Assistant (Workshop)
- Assistant Operations (Electrical)
- Assistant Permanent Way (P.Way)
- Assistant Track Machine
- Assistant Traction Distribution (TRD)
RRB Group D 2025 Application Fees
- General/ OBC/ EWS: INR 500 (INR 400 refunded post-exam)
- SC/ ST/ PwD: INR 250 (Full refund post-exam)
- Female candidates: INR 250 (Full refund post-exam)
Eligibility Criteria for RRB Group D 2025
Educational Qualification:
- Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board or institution.
Age Limit (as of January 1, 2025):
- Minimum: 18 years
- Maximum: 36 years (Age relaxation as per government norms)
RRB Group D 2025 Exam and Admit Card Details
The RRB Group D 2025 admit card will be issued one week before the exam. Candidates can access their hall tickets from their respective regional RRB websites.