RRB Group D 2025 Fee Payment Deadline Ends Today, Apply Now

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the application fee payment window for the Group D recruitment examination today, March 3, 2025. Aspiring candidates must complete their payment through the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

Following this, the application correction window will remain open from March 4 to March 13, 2025. The selection process for RRB Group D 2025 will be conducted through a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification, and a medical examination.

RRB Group D 2025 Positions

The recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies across multiple roles in railway departments, including:

Assistant Bridge

Assistant Carriage & Wagon

Assistant Depot (Stores)

Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel/Electrical)

Track Maintainer

Cabin Man

Pointsman

Assistant (Signal & Telecommunication)

Assistant (Workshop)

Assistant Operations (Electrical)

Assistant Permanent Way (P.Way)

Assistant Track Machine

Assistant Traction Distribution (TRD)

RRB Group D 2025 Application Fees

General/ OBC/ EWS: INR 500 (INR 400 refunded post-exam)

SC/ ST/ PwD: INR 250 (Full refund post-exam)

Female candidates: INR 250 (Full refund post-exam)

Eligibility Criteria for RRB Group D 2025

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board or institution.

Age Limit (as of January 1, 2025):

Minimum: 18 years

Maximum: 36 years (Age relaxation as per government norms)

RRB Group D 2025 Exam and Admit Card Details

The RRB Group D 2025 admit card will be issued one week before the exam. Candidates can access their hall tickets from their respective regional RRB websites.