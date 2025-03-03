Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Group D 2025 Fee Payment Deadline Ends Today, Apply Now

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Mar 2025
12:19 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the application fee payment window for the Group D recruitment examination today, March 3, 2025.
Aspiring candidates must complete their payment through the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the application fee payment window for the Group D recruitment examination today, March 3, 2025. Aspiring candidates must complete their payment through the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

Following this, the application correction window will remain open from March 4 to March 13, 2025. The selection process for RRB Group D 2025 will be conducted through a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification, and a medical examination.

RRB Group D 2025 Positions

ADVERTISEMENT

The recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies across multiple roles in railway departments, including:

  • Assistant Bridge
  • Assistant Carriage & Wagon
  • Assistant Depot (Stores)
  • Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel/Electrical)
  • Track Maintainer
  • Cabin Man
  • Pointsman
  • Assistant (Signal & Telecommunication)
  • Assistant (Workshop)
  • Assistant Operations (Electrical)
  • Assistant Permanent Way (P.Way)
  • Assistant Track Machine
  • Assistant Traction Distribution (TRD)
NEET UG 2025 Registration Begins: NTA Issues Important Advisory; Dates &amp; Guidelines
NEET UG 2025 Registration Begins: NTA Issues Important Advisory; Dates &amp; Guidelines

RRB Group D 2025 Application Fees

  • General/ OBC/ EWS: INR 500 (INR 400 refunded post-exam)
  • SC/ ST/ PwD: INR 250 (Full refund post-exam)
  • Female candidates: INR 250 (Full refund post-exam)

Eligibility Criteria for RRB Group D 2025

Educational Qualification:

  • Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board or institution.

Age Limit (as of January 1, 2025):

  • Minimum: 18 years
  • Maximum: 36 years (Age relaxation as per government norms)

RRB Group D 2025 Exam and Admit Card Details

The RRB Group D 2025 admit card will be issued one week before the exam. Candidates can access their hall tickets from their respective regional RRB websites.

Last updated on 03 Mar 2025
13:15 PM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration Begins: NTA Issues Important Advisory; Dates & Guidelines

CLAT 2025

CLAT 2025 Counselling Update Amid Delhi High Court Hearing - Know All Details

Telangana State Council of Higher Education

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Registration Begins - Application Guide and Exam Update

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Registration Opens - Application Link and Key Dates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration Begins: NTA Issues Important Advisory; Dates & Guidelines

CLAT 2025

CLAT 2025 Counselling Update Amid Delhi High Court Hearing - Know All Details

Telangana State Council of Higher Education

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Registration Begins - Application Guide and Exam Update

Dayananda Sagar University

Women & Freedom Film Fest at DSU Celebrates Empowerment Through Cinema

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Registration Opens - Application Link and Key Dates

ATMA 2025

ATMA 2025 Result Out at atmaaims.com - Scorecard Link and Selection Steps

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality