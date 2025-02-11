WB NEET PG 2024

WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result to be Out: Steps to Check

Posted on 11 Feb 2025
15:46 PM

Summary
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is set to announce the NEET PG 2024 round 3 seat allotment result tomorrow, February 12, 2025, after 4PM, as per media reports.
Candidates who participated in the West Bengal NEET PG counselling can check their allotment status on the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) is set to announce the NEET PG 2024 round 3 seat allotment result tomorrow, February 12, 2025, after 4PM, as per media reports. Candidates who participated in the West Bengal NEET PG counselling can check their allotment status on the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.

How to Check WB NEET PG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2024

  1. Visit the official website wbmcc.nic.in.
  2. Locate the link that says ‘WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result’ and log in to te candidate’s account.
  3. Enter the candidate's registration number and date of birth in the required fields. After logging in, the seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  4. Check the details carefully, including the allotted college and course.
  5. Click on the download button to save a copy of the result.
  6. Take a printout of the allotment letter for future reference.
Make Corrections in CUET PG 2025 Applications Before Deadline: How to Submit Edits
Make Corrections in CUET PG 2025 Applications Before Deadline: How to Submit Edits

Key Dates for WB NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2024

  • Seat Allotment Result: February 12, 2025, after 4PM
  • Reporting and Admission: February 13 to 15, 2025 (11AM - 4PM, as per server time)
  • Online Registration for Stray Vacancy Round: February 18 to 20, 2025
  • Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective colleges between February 13 and 15 to complete the admission process.

Documents Required for WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling

  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • NEET PG admit card
  • NEET PG rank card
  • MBBS pass certificate & marksheet
  • Internship completion certificate
  • Proof of permanent residence (EPIC/Aadhaar/Passport)
  • Age proof (Date of birth certificate/Class 10 certificate)
  • PwD certificate (if applicable)
  • Acknowledgment receipt from the WB PG medical application
  • Payment proof

Candidates who have been allotted a seat must report to their respective colleges between February 13 and 15, 2025, to complete the admission process. They must carry all required original documents along with photocopies for verification.

The counselling process is being conducted for 1,671 MD, MS, and PG Diploma seats across 26 medical colleges in the state.

Last updated on 11 Feb 2025
15:47 PM
WB NEET PG 2024 NEET PG 2024 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality