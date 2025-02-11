CUET PG 2025

Make Corrections in CUET PG 2025 Applications Before Deadline: How to Submit Edits

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Feb 2025
13:04 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 on Monday, February 10, 2025.
Candidates who have already submitted their applications and need to make modifications can do so through the official website exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 on Monday, February 10, 2025. Candidates who have already submitted their applications and need to make modifications can do so through the official website exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.

Step-by-Step Guide to Correcting CUET PG 2025 Application Form

1. Visit the official portal exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Click on the ‘Candidate Login’ section. Enter the application number, password, and security pin (as displayed on the screen) and sign-in to the account.

3. Access the Correction Window on the dashboard. Click on it to proceed.

4. Edit the required fields in the application form. Double-check personal details, academic information, and other required fields.

5. Pay the additional fee. Use credit/ debit Card, net banking, or UPI for the transaction.

6. Carefully review all the changes before final submission. Click on ‘Final Submit’ to confirm.

7. After submitting the corrected form, download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

According to the official notification, the deadline for making corrections to the CUET PG 2025 application is February 12, 2025, up to 11.50PM.

Bihar DElEd 2025 Dummy Admit Card to be Out – Steps to Download Here
Bihar DElEd 2025 Dummy Admit Card to be Out – Steps to Download Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct CUET PG - 2025 between March 13 and March 31, 2025 at various examination centres located in different cities across India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The correction facility is available only once, so applicants should review their changes carefully before submission.

Meanwhile, universities interested in participating in CUET PG 2025 can register until March 7, 2025, as per the NTA's announcement.

Last updated on 11 Feb 2025
13:05 PM
CUET PG 2025 CUET PG Common University Entrance Test-Post Graduate
Similar stories
IBPS SO

IBPS SO 2024 Interview Call Letter Issued at ibps.in- Know Important Dates Here

Representative Image
ICMAI CMA 2024

ICMAI CMA Foundation, Inter and Final exam result declared on icmai.in - Check all de. . .

Kerala government

KMAT 2025: Application deadline extended till 14 February- New updates inside

MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 to be Out – Easy Steps to Download

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

Planetary Parade at BITM: A Celestial Spectacle That Left Kolkata Starstruck

IBPS SO

IBPS SO 2024 Interview Call Letter Issued at ibps.in- Know Important Dates Here

Representative Image
ICMAI CMA 2024

ICMAI CMA Foundation, Inter and Final exam result declared on icmai.in - Check all de. . .

Kerala government

KMAT 2025: Application deadline extended till 14 February- New updates inside

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2025: A Confluence of Visionaries an. . .

MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 to be Out – Easy Steps to Download

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality