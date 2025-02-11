Make Corrections in CUET PG 2025 Applications Before Deadline: How to Submit Edits

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 on Monday, February 10, 2025. Candidates who have already submitted their applications and need to make modifications can do so through the official website exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 on Monday, February 10, 2025. Candidates who have already submitted their applications and need to make modifications can do so through the official website exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.

Step-by-Step Guide to Correcting CUET PG 2025 Application Form

1. Visit the official portal exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG

2. Click on the ‘Candidate Login’ section. Enter the application number, password, and security pin (as displayed on the screen) and sign-in to the account.

3. Access the Correction Window on the dashboard. Click on it to proceed.

4. Edit the required fields in the application form. Double-check personal details, academic information, and other required fields.

5. Pay the additional fee. Use credit/ debit Card, net banking, or UPI for the transaction.

6. Carefully review all the changes before final submission. Click on ‘Final Submit’ to confirm.

7. After submitting the corrected form, download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

According to the official notification, the deadline for making corrections to the CUET PG 2025 application is February 12, 2025, up to 11.50PM.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct CUET PG - 2025 between March 13 and March 31, 2025 at various examination centres located in different cities across India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The correction facility is available only once, so applicants should review their changes carefully before submission.

Meanwhile, universities interested in participating in CUET PG 2025 can register until March 7, 2025, as per the NTA's announcement.