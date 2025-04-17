WBJEE Admit Card 2025 Out on wbjeeb.nic.in - Link and Exam Details

Summary The WBJEE Board has officially issued the WBJEE 2025 admit card for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE). Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can now download their hall tickets from the official WBJEE board website.

The WBJEE Board has officially issued the WBJEE 2025 admit card for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE). Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can now download their hall tickets from the official WBJEE board website.

WBJEE is a state-level selection procedure for candidates wishing to take admission in undergraduate engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture programmes across various universities and institutes in West Bengal.

To access the hall ticket, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth. The admit card includes vital details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, exam centre, and important exam day instructions. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information printed on the admit card. In case of discrepancies, they must immediately report the issue to the concerned authorities.

Steps to Download WBJEE Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Go to the ‘Examinations’ section and select ‘WBJEE. ’

Click on the link titled ‘Admit Card for WBJEE-2025. ’

Enter your login credentials.

The admit card will be displayed.

Check and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The WBJEEE 2025 exam will be conducted on April 27 in two shifts - 11 AM to 1 PM (Paper I) and 2 PM to 4 PM (Paper II). Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination hall, failing which they will not be allowed to appear for the test.

Find the direct admit card download link here.