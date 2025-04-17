WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Admit Card 2025 Out on wbjeeb.nic.in - Link and Exam Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Apr 2025
15:54 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The WBJEE Board has officially issued the WBJEE 2025 admit card for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE).
Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can now download their hall tickets from the official WBJEE board website.

The WBJEE Board has officially issued the WBJEE 2025 admit card for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE). Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can now download their hall tickets from the official WBJEE board website.

WBJEE is a state-level selection procedure for candidates wishing to take admission in undergraduate engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture programmes across various universities and institutes in West Bengal.

UPSC NDA &amp; NA II Final Result 2024 - Bengal Boy Imon Ghosh Tops Exam, Makes History!
UPSC NDA &amp; NA II Final Result 2024 - Bengal Boy Imon Ghosh Tops Exam, Makes History!
UGC NET June 2025 Registration Begins - Link, Guidelines, and Key Dates
UGC NET June 2025 Registration Begins - Link, Guidelines, and Key Dates

To access the hall ticket, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth. The admit card includes vital details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, exam centre, and important exam day instructions. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information printed on the admit card. In case of discrepancies, they must immediately report the issue to the concerned authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steps to Download WBJEE Admit Card 2025

  • Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • Go to the ‘Examinations’ section and select ‘WBJEE. ’
  • Click on the link titled ‘Admit Card for WBJEE-2025. ’
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • The admit card will be displayed.
  • Check and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The WBJEEE 2025 exam will be conducted on April 27 in two shifts - 11 AM to 1 PM (Paper I) and 2 PM to 4 PM (Paper II). Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination hall, failing which they will not be allowed to appear for the test.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

Last updated on 17 Apr 2025
15:55 PM
WBJEE 2025 West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board WBJEE WBJEEB Admit Card
Similar stories
Representative Image
GAT-B

GAT-B 2025 Admit Card released by NTA on exams.nta.ac.in/DBT - Know how to download

UPSC

UPSC NDA & NA II Final Result 2024 - Bengal Boy Imon Ghosh Tops Exam, Makes History!

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Registration Begins Today - Update on Exam Mode, Schedule & Seat Matrix

JEE Main 2025

NTA Clarifies JEE Main 2025 Answer Key Discrepancy Concerns - Result Expected Today

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representative Image
GAT-B

GAT-B 2025 Admit Card released by NTA on exams.nta.ac.in/DBT - Know how to download

UPSC

UPSC NDA & NA II Final Result 2024 - Bengal Boy Imon Ghosh Tops Exam, Makes History!

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Registration Begins Today - Update on Exam Mode, Schedule & Seat Matrix

Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

BITM’s Astro Evening Returns: Discover the Wonders of the Night Sky from April 18-2. . .

The winning team (Vivekananda House) receiving their award from Vice Principal Dr Aniruddha Bhattacharya
G.D. Goenka Public School

Students shine across competitions, spring camps, and award ceremonies

JEE Main 2025

NTA Clarifies JEE Main 2025 Answer Key Discrepancy Concerns - Result Expected Today

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality