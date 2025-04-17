UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June 2025 Registration Begins - Link, Guidelines, and Key Dates

Posted on 17 Apr 2025
09:24 AM

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the registration window for the UGC NET June 2025 examination.
Interested candidates can now apply for the national-level eligibility test by visiting the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the registration window for the UGC NET June 2025 examination. Interested candidates can now apply for the national-level eligibility test by visiting the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is May 7, 2025, till 11.59 PM, while the deadline to pay the examination fee is May 8, 2025.

Application Guide

To apply, candidates must register on the UGC NET portal, log in with their credentials, fill in the online application form, upload the necessary documents, pay the required fee, and submit the form. A confirmation page will be generated upon successful submission, which candidates are advised to download and keep for future reference.

The application fee for General (Unreserved) candidates is ₹1150, for OBC-NCL/General-EWS candidates it is ₹600, and for SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender candidates, the fee is ₹325. Payments can be made via Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Key Dates

According to the NTA’s official notification, the correction window for editing details in the submitted application will be open from May 9 to May 10, 2025, up to 11.59 PM. The dates for the release of exam city slips and admit cards will be announced later. The UGC NET June 2025 examination is tentatively scheduled to be held between June 21 and June 30, 2025.

UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of Assistant Professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)/admission to PhD courses in Indian universities and colleges.

Find the direct registration link here.

