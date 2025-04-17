UPSC

UPSC NDA & NA II Final Result 2024 - Bengal Boy Imon Ghosh Tops Exam, Makes History!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Apr 2025
12:19 PM

The Telegraph Online Edugraph

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II) 2024 on April 11.
Imon Ghosh from Birbhum, West Bengal has topped the UPSC NDA & NA II Exam 2024.

In a proud moment for West Bengal, Imon Ghosh from Birbhum has secured the top position in the UPSC NDA & NA II Examination 2024. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results on April 11, with 792 candidates qualifying for admission to the prestigious National Defence Academy (154th Course) and Indian Naval Academy (116th Course). The candidates were selected based on the written exam conducted on September 1, 2024, and subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board (SSB), Ministry of Defence.

Imon, a resident of Bolpur and the son of a retired Havildar from the Indian Army, has not only made his district proud but has also created history by becoming the first topper from West Bengal in recent years. His success story is inspiring UPSC aspirants across the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to X (formerly Twitter) to applaud his exceptional achievement. She wrote, “Glad and proud to know that our Birbhum boy Imon Ghosh has topped the National Defence Academy (II) examination 2024 conducted by UPSC. The results have been just published and this young adolescent son of a retired Havildar of the Indian Army, staying at Bolpur, has brought this achievement for all of us.

ADVERTISEMENT

No one topped the list from WB in recent past, and by this feat, he becomes a role model for all the UPSC examinees and aspirants in our State, many of whom are receiving steady support from us from the State-run centres.

Kudos Imon, best wishes all aspirants!

The final merit list is available on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. Individual marks of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the site within 15 days from the result announcement.

Last updated on 17 Apr 2025
13:05 PM
UPSC Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) toppers Mamata Banerjee
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Registration Begins Today - Update on Exam Mode, Schedule & Seat Matrix

JEE Main 2025

NTA Clarifies JEE Main 2025 Answer Key Discrepancy Concerns - Result Expected Today

AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Apply by Today!

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June 2025 Registration Begins - Link, Guidelines, and Key Dates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Registration Begins Today - Update on Exam Mode, Schedule & Seat Matrix

Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

BITM’s Astro Evening Returns: Discover the Wonders of the Night Sky from April 18-2. . .

The winning team (Vivekananda House) receiving their award from Vice Principal Dr Aniruddha Bhattacharya
G.D. Goenka Public School

Students shine across competitions, spring camps, and award ceremonies

JEE Main 2025

NTA Clarifies JEE Main 2025 Answer Key Discrepancy Concerns - Result Expected Today

AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Apply by Today!

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June 2025 Registration Begins - Link, Guidelines, and Key Dates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality