UPSC NDA & NA II Final Result 2024 - Bengal Boy Imon Ghosh Tops Exam, Makes History!

In a proud moment for West Bengal, Imon Ghosh from Birbhum has secured the top position in the UPSC NDA & NA II Examination 2024. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results on April 11, with 792 candidates qualifying for admission to the prestigious National Defence Academy (154th Course) and Indian Naval Academy (116th Course). The candidates were selected based on the written exam conducted on September 1, 2024, and subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board (SSB), Ministry of Defence.

Imon, a resident of Bolpur and the son of a retired Havildar from the Indian Army, has not only made his district proud but has also created history by becoming the first topper from West Bengal in recent years. His success story is inspiring UPSC aspirants across the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to X (formerly Twitter) to applaud his exceptional achievement. She wrote, “Glad and proud to know that our Birbhum boy Imon Ghosh has topped the National Defence Academy (II) examination 2024 conducted by UPSC. The results have been just published and this young adolescent son of a retired Havildar of the Indian Army, staying at Bolpur, has brought this achievement for all of us.

No one topped the list from WB in recent past, and by this feat, he becomes a role model for all the UPSC examinees and aspirants in our State, many of whom are receiving steady support from us from the State-run centres.

Kudos Imon, best wishes all aspirants! ”

The final merit list is available on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. Individual marks of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the site within 15 days from the result announcement.