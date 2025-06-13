WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Dates Out! Applications to Begin from 4 PM on June 17

Summary The much-awaited West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) for UG college admissions will finally go live on June 17, 2025. From 4 PM on June 17 students will be able to start submitting their admission applications through the portal.

The much-awaited West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) for UG college admissions will finally go live on June 17, 2025. The state education department officially announced the date through a notification, ending weeks of anticipation among students who have been waiting since the Higher Secondary (HS) results were declared on May 7.

According to the notice, the online admission portal will be formally launched during a press conference scheduled for 2 PM on June 17. From 4 PM on the same day, students will be able to start submitting their admission applications through the portal.

The delay in opening the admission process this year was attributed to the pending OBC reservation case. The higher education department had earlier informed that until the reservation policy issues were resolved in the Assembly, the admission process could not be initiated. Following the state government’s clear statement on the matter in the Assembly on Tuesday, June 10, the impasse has finally been cleared, paving the way for the admissions to begin.

Introduced last year, this centralised admission system allows students to apply for undergraduate courses across 16 universities and 461 government and government-aided colleges in the state through a single portal. Students passing Class 12 from any recognised board, council, or equivalent institution in India will be eligible to apply and can choose from a wide range of 7,217 programmes. With this, the state aims to streamline the admission process and ensure transparency and convenience for thousands of aspirants.