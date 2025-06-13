WBCAP 2025 College Admission

WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Dates Out! Applications to Begin from 4 PM on June 17

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jun 2025
12:12 PM

WBCAP official website

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The much-awaited West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) for UG college admissions will finally go live on June 17, 2025.
From 4 PM on June 17 students will be able to start submitting their admission applications through the portal.

The much-awaited West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) for UG college admissions will finally go live on June 17, 2025. The state education department officially announced the date through a notification, ending weeks of anticipation among students who have been waiting since the Higher Secondary (HS) results were declared on May 7.

School Shutdown in Bengal - Govt Issues Fresh Order as Heatwave Hits Multiple Districts
School Shutdown in Bengal - Govt Issues Fresh Order as Heatwave Hits Multiple Districts

According to the notice, the online admission portal will be formally launched during a press conference scheduled for 2 PM on June 17. From 4 PM on the same day, students will be able to start submitting their admission applications through the portal.

The delay in opening the admission process this year was attributed to the pending OBC reservation case. The higher education department had earlier informed that until the reservation policy issues were resolved in the Assembly, the admission process could not be initiated. Following the state government’s clear statement on the matter in the Assembly on Tuesday, June 10, the impasse has finally been cleared, paving the way for the admissions to begin.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEET UG Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow? Check Release Date and All Updates
NEET UG Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow? Check Release Date and All Updates

Introduced last year, this centralised admission system allows students to apply for undergraduate courses across 16 universities and 461 government and government-aided colleges in the state through a single portal. Students passing Class 12 from any recognised board, council, or equivalent institution in India will be eligible to apply and can choose from a wide range of 7,217 programmes. With this, the state aims to streamline the admission process and ensure transparency and convenience for thousands of aspirants.

Last updated on 13 Jun 2025
12:13 PM
WBCAP 2025 College Admission college admission education department West Bengal Higher Education Department applications
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow? Check Release Date and All Updates

TS ECET 2025

TS ECET Counselling 2025 Begins June 14 - Check Schedule, Fees, and Registration Deta. . .

Bihar police

Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Dates, Admit Card Schedule Announced by CSBC

PUBDET 2025

PUBDET 2025 Admit Card Released at wbjeeb.nic.in - Link and Exam Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow? Check Release Date and All Updates

TS ECET 2025

TS ECET Counselling 2025 Begins June 14 - Check Schedule, Fees, and Registration Deta. . .

Bihar police

Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Dates, Admit Card Schedule Announced by CSBC

PUBDET 2025

PUBDET 2025 Admit Card Released at wbjeeb.nic.in - Link and Exam Updates

AP SSC Supplementary Exam

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2025 OUT at bse.ap.gov.in- Direct Link to Download Inside

Answer Key

Answer Key Objection Closes Tomorrow For APSC Combined Competitive Prelims 2025- Deta. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality