SSC Stenographer Exam 2025 Dates Revised - Commission Releases New Schedule

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially revised the exam dates for the SSC Stenographer 2025 recruitment for grade C and D examination. As per the updated schedule, the Computer-Based Exam (CBE) will now be held on August 6, 7, and 8, 2025. Candidates eagerly awaiting their hall tickets can expect the SSC Stenographer admit card to be released by August 3, 2025, through the official SSC regional websites. In addition, the Commission is expected to release the application form status and city intimation slip shortly, providing further clarity on exam centres and logistics.

To download the admit card, candidates will need to log in using their registration number and date of birth. It's important to note that the SSC will not send hard copies of the admit card via post, and all documents must be accessed and printed from the online portal.

The SSC Stenographer CBT is designed to evaluate candidates across three key sections: General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension. Both the General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness sections consist of 50 questions each, carrying a total of 50 marks per section. The English Language and Comprehension section includes 100 questions and is worth 100 marks. Candidates will have a total of two hours to complete the entire exam.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for exam-related information and changes.