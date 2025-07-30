KEAM 2025 Counselling Provisional Allotment List Issued at cee.kerala.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the provisional list on the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in The provisional list for the second phase allotment to engineering courses and the first phase allotment to architecture courses has been released

The Commissioner for Entrance Examination issued the KEAM 2025 counselling provisional allotment list. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the provisional list on the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The provisional list for the second phase allotment to engineering courses and the first phase allotment to architecture courses has been released.

The official notice reads, "Consequent on first phase allotment candidates were instructed to rearrange higher order options, delete unwanted options, if they wanted to consider their higher options to the next Phase Allotment to Engineering courses and register options to the First Phase Allotment to Architecture Course, before 11.59 PM on 28.07.2025 . The provisional allotment list is published considering the options of those candidates who have completed the above procedure within the prescribed time."

As per the schedule, candidates can raise complaints against the allotment lists by emailing engg.ceekerala@.gmail.com for engineering courses and barch.ceekerala@gmail.com for architecture courses before 12 PM on July 30, 2025. The final allotment list will be published later after valid complaints are addressed.

KEAM 2025 Counselling Provisional Allotment List: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in

2. Click on candidate's login and enter the login details

3. Click on submit and your provisional allotment list will be displayed

4. Check the provisional allotment list and download the page

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.