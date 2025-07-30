Haryana government

Haryana Staff Selection Commission Releases HSSC CET Answer Key 2025- Raise Objections Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jul 2025
12:19 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the Common Entrance Test can check the provisional answer key through the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in
As per the schedule, the last date to raise objections is till August 1, 2025

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission issued Haryana HSSC CET Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Entrance Test can check the provisional answer key through the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

If any candidate has any objection(s) regarding any answer, he/she may submit his/her objection(s) through online mode only. The last date to raise objections is till August 1, 2025. To raise objections, candidates will have to pay Rs 250 as a non-refundable fee for each objection raised.

The candidates are advised to clearly specify the objection(s) along with the Set, the Question Number of the selected set and the source of the answer with proof, relying upon which the objection is raised; otherwise, the objection will not be considered. The objection(s) received within the stipulated time period shall be considered by the Commission, and the decision of the Commission in this regard shall be final, and the evaluation of the paper shall be done accordingly.

Haryana HSSC CET Answer Key 2025: Steps to raise objections

1. Go to cet2025groupc.hryssc.com

2. Login using already registered User Id/Password

3. Go to link and then click Objections

Pay the requisite fees and raise objection

4. Once done, download the confirmation page

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Haryana HSSC CET Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 30 Jul 2025
12:20 PM
Haryana government HSSC CET 2025 Answer Key
