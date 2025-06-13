NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow? Check Release Date and All Updates

Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Jun 2025
11:24 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish the final answer key and result of the National Eligibiity cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 tomorrow, June 14.
Candidates were earlier provided with the provisional answer key on June 3 and were allowed to raise objections until June 5, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish the final answer key and result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 tomorrow, June 14.

Candidates were earlier provided with the provisional answer key on June 3 and were allowed to raise objections until June 5, 2025. The submitted challenges will be reviewed by a panel of experts, following which, if a candidate’s objection is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated and published. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and declared on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to check the final answer key and result;

  • Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Log in with your unique credentials (once the final answer key/result is announced).
  • View the answer key/result displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print a copy for future reference.

In a recent development regarding the declaration date and re-examination legal battle over power outage pleas by some candidates, decks have been cleared for the declaration of results of the NEET (UG) 2025 examination, with the Madras High Court on June 6, 2025, dismissing the batch of petitions, which sought to restrain the National Testing Agency (NTA) from declaring the results.

Last updated on 13 Jun 2025
11:26 AM
