Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Merit List Released, Grievance Deadline Today

Summary The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has published the provisional merit list for Odisha NEET UG 2025 counselling round 1 on its official website. Candidates who registered for MBBS and BDS admissions in Odisha between July 22 and July 26, 2025, can now check their merit status at ojee.nic.in.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has published the provisional merit list for Odisha NEET UG 2025 counselling round 1 on its official website. Candidates who registered for MBBS and BDS admissions in Odisha between July 22 and July 26, 2025, can now check their merit status at ojee.nic.in.

The committee has urged candidates to review the merit list carefully and report any discrepancies by 5 PM today, July 30, 2025. Grievances must be sent only to the official email address odishaojee.mbbsquerry@gmail.com. Submissions made after the deadline or sent to alternate email IDs will not be considered. Candidates found to have provided incorrect or misleading information risk being removed from the merit list and may face legal consequences.

To check the provisional merit list, candidates need to:

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official OJEE NEET counselling website.

Click on the link for Provisional State Merit List for MBBS/BDS Admission 2025-26 (After 1st Round).

Download the PDF and search using their application number.

The final merit list will be released on August 1, 2025, after all grievances have been addressed. Further details regarding choice filling, locking, and seat allotment results will be communicated soon by the counselling authority.

Find the direct provisional merit list download link here.