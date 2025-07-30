CLAT 2026 Detailed Admission Notice Published - Check Eligibility and Fee Details

Summary The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially published the CLAT 2026 admission notification. The admission notification includes comprehensive details on eligibility criteria, application fees, and guidelines for the CLAT 2026 exam.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially published the CLAT 2026 admission notification. As per the announcement, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 will be held on December 7, 2025. The registration process for the exam will begin on August 1, 2025, and will continue until October 31, 2025. Candidates aspiring to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate law programmes at 22 participating NLUs can apply through the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The admission notification includes comprehensive details on eligibility criteria, application fees, and guidelines for the CLAT 2026 exam. For undergraduate (5-year integrated LLB) programmes, applicants must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board. General, OBC, PwD, NRI, PIO, and OCI category candidates must have secured at least 45% marks, while SC and ST candidates require a minimum of 40%. Notably, there is no upper age limit to apply for the UG programme.

For postgraduate (1-year LLM) programmes, candidates must hold either a 3-year or 5-year LLB degree from a recognised university. The minimum qualifying marks for general and OBC category candidates is 50%, while SC and ST candidates need to have scored at least 45%.

The application fee for CLAT 2026 is ₹4,000 for General, OBC, PwD, NRI, PIO, and OCI candidates, and ₹3,500 for SC, ST, and BPL candidates. Those who wish to access previous year CLAT question papers during the registration process can do so by paying an additional ₹500.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification thoroughly and ensure they meet all eligibility conditions before applying.

Read the official notice here.