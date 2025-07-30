RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 Out Now! Check Download Steps and Admit Card Updates

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) City Intimation Slip 2025. Registered candidates can now access the slip through the official website.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) City Intimation Slip 2025 for candidates who applied under CEN 06/2024. Registered candidates can now access the slip through the official website rrbapply.gov.in or via the login portal rrb.digialm.com using their registration credentials.

The city intimation slip serves as a pre-exam notification, informing candidates about their allotted exam city and scheduled exam date for the upcoming RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam, which is set to take place from August 7 to September 8, 2025, at multiple centres across the country. This document is issued for information purposes only and does not serve as the admit card. The official e-call letters (admit cards) will be released four days prior to the candidate’s respective exam date.

How to Download the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025:

Visit the official RRB website or go to rrbapply.gov.in. Click on the link titled “CEN 06/2024 (NTPC-UG)”. You’ll be redirected to the login page hosted by Digialm or your regional RRB. Enter your registration number and password or date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY). Click on “Login” to access and download your exam city intimation slip.

The CBT 1 exam is being conducted to fill 11,558 vacancies under the Undergraduate-level NTPC posts, which include roles such as Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist, and Train Clerk. Of these, 3,445 posts are reserved for candidates who have completed Class 12, and the current intimation slip is specifically for this category.