RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 Out Now! Check Download Steps and Admit Card Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jul 2025
10:05 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) City Intimation Slip 2025.
Registered candidates can now access the slip through the official website.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) City Intimation Slip 2025 for candidates who applied under CEN 06/2024. Registered candidates can now access the slip through the official website rrbapply.gov.in or via the login portal rrb.digialm.com using their registration credentials.

The city intimation slip serves as a pre-exam notification, informing candidates about their allotted exam city and scheduled exam date for the upcoming RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam, which is set to take place from August 7 to September 8, 2025, at multiple centres across the country. This document is issued for information purposes only and does not serve as the admit card. The official e-call letters (admit cards) will be released four days prior to the candidate’s respective exam date.

How to Download the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025:

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official RRB website or go to rrbapply.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link titled “CEN 06/2024 (NTPC-UG)”.
  3. You’ll be redirected to the login page hosted by Digialm or your regional RRB.
  4. Enter your registration number and password or date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY).
  5. Click on “Login” to access and download your exam city intimation slip.

The CBT 1 exam is being conducted to fill 11,558 vacancies under the Undergraduate-level NTPC posts, which include roles such as Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist, and Train Clerk. Of these, 3,445 posts are reserved for candidates who have completed Class 12, and the current intimation slip is specifically for this category.

Last updated on 30 Jul 2025
10:06 AM
RRB NTPC Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) RRB Exam exam city allotment Admit Card
Similar stories
UPSC 2025

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for EO/AO, APFC Posts; Direct Link

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Counselling Stray Round: Provisional Result Out, Final Allotment Today

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Out - Download Link and Key Dates

Professor Evelyn Welch, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Bristol, receives the Letter of Intent from Vineet Joshi, the Honourable Secretary Higher Education and Acting Chairman of the University Grants Committee.
University of Bristol

University of Bristol Receives UGC Nod - Data, AI, Fintech to Lead Mumbai Campus Curr. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC 2025

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for EO/AO, APFC Posts; Direct Link

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Counselling Stray Round: Provisional Result Out, Final Allotment Today

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Out - Download Link and Key Dates

South Point High School

South Point High School to Celebrate 100 Years of Quantum Mechanics with Student Exhi. . .

Professor Evelyn Welch, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Bristol, receives the Letter of Intent from Vineet Joshi, the Honourable Secretary Higher Education and Acting Chairman of the University Grants Committee.
University of Bristol

University of Bristol Receives UGC Nod - Data, AI, Fintech to Lead Mumbai Campus Curr. . .

IBPS Clerk

IBPS Clerk 2025 Notice Out - Application Starts August 1; Check Prelims & Mains Sched. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality