Cooking, Movies, and a Dream: How Rachit Became NEET UG 2025 Bengal Topper and Secured AIR 16!

On June 14, when over 22 lakh aspirants held their breath for the NEET UG 2025 results, Rachit Sinha Chaudhuri, a bright student from Kolkata’s Hariyana Vidya Mandir, scripted a story Bengal will proudly remember. With an outstanding 99.9991853 percentile and an All India Rank (AIR) of 16, Rachit emerged as the West Bengal State Topper, placing himself among India’s best future doctors.

Speaking to The Telegraph online Edugraph, a visibly elated Rachit said, “I was extremely happy. Of course, I didn’t expect this result. I was hoping I’d get into the top 100 — but AIR 16? That was a great surprise! ”

This year’s NEET UG, held on May 4, was conducted across 5,468 centres in 566 cities in India and abroad. With over 22 lakh registrations and 22.09 lakh examinees, the nationwide competition was intense. From West Bengal alone, 1,06,675 students appeared and 5,9018 passed. Remarkably, Bengal had two candidates in the coveted top 20 list — Rachit at AIR 16 and Rupayan Pal at AIR 20.

Rachit’s NEET journey began back in Class 11, driven by his long-standing fascination for biology and a heartfelt desire to help people, especially inspired by his grandmother’s battle with physical disability. “I’ve always been interested in biology. Maths wasn’t really my thing, so medicine felt like the right path,” he explained.

His preparation was a balanced mix of self-study, coaching sessions, and rigorous practice tests. Clocking in 8-10 hours daily outside of school, Rachit left no stone unturned. “You should work as hard as you can and practise as much as you can. That’s it. Just focus on your end goal,” he advised future aspirants.

Interestingly, Rachit knew how to unwind, too. In between the relentless study hours, he turned to his favorite pastimes — baking cakes, watching Netflix, and reading.

At home, the result day was no less than a celebration. “My father literally screamed with joy when we saw the result on screen,” Rachit recalled fondly. His parents, Shirshendu Sinha Chaudhuri and Piyali, were overwhelmed, their pride evident as they witnessed their son’s dream come true.

Looking ahead, Rachit has his sights set on AIIMS Delhi for MBBS. “After that, it’s still a grey area. Medicine is so dynamic — maybe I’ll pursue further studies, maybe research. I’ll decide as I grow,” he shared.

In a country where millions vie for a coveted medical seat, Rachit’s story stands as a testament to hard work, passion, and balance. From textbooks to baking trays, NEET mock tests to Netflix, his journey reminds us that chasing dreams doesn’t mean sacrificing everything else — it means holding on to what you love, while relentlessly pursuing what you believe in.