WBCHSE

WBCHSE Class 12 Exam 2025 Enrolment Reopens for Two Days: Key Dates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Feb 2025
14:20 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced that the enrolment window for the Higher Secondary (Class 12) Examination 2025 will be reopened for two days.
Candidates who missed the initial deadline can now complete their registration between February 12 and February 13, 2025.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced that the enrolment window for the Higher Secondary (Class 12) Examination 2025 will be reopened for two days. Candidates who missed the initial deadline can now complete their registration between February 12 and February 13, 2025. The official notice is available on its website at wbchse.wb.gov.in.

The decision to reopen the enrolment process comes in response to multiple requests from students, guardians, and school heads. However, students availing this extension will be required to pay a late fee.

As per the official notification, “the concerned Head of the Institutions has to send the forwarding letter stating the details of the students (attendance etc. to be mentioned) with the attested copy of registration certificate of the students, statement of marks of Class XI, signature of the students (in a blank page duly countersigned by the HOI) etc. to the concerned Deputy Secretary of the Regional Office of the Council for this purpose.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Last Chance to Register for Bihar DElEd 2025 Exam: How to Register and Updates
Last Chance to Register for Bihar DElEd 2025 Exam: How to Register and Updates
Ace ICSE Class 10 English 2025: Top Tips to Score 90%+
Ace ICSE Class 10 English 2025: Top Tips to Score 90%+

Meanwhile, the WBCHSE Class 12 admit cards will be distributed on February 7, 2025, from 10.30AM onwards at designated centres.

The West Bengal Class 12 board exams are set to commence on March 3, 2025, and will conclude on March 18, 2025. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 10AM to 1.15PM, starting with language papers and ending with Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, and Home Management and Family Resource Management papers.

Additionally, WBCHSE has made minor revisions to the syllabus for several subjects, including English, Hindi, Accountancy, and Political Science.

Last updated on 07 Feb 2025
14:27 PM
WBCHSE Board Exams 2025 board exams
Similar stories
Bihar DElEd 2025

Last Chance to Register for Bihar DElEd 2025 Exam: How to Register and Updates

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025: Upcoming Application Dates, Steps, and Key Changes

AFCAT 2025

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2025 on afcat.cdac.in Soon - Exam and Vacancy Updates

ICSE 2025

Ace ICSE Class 10 English 2025: Top Tips to Score 90%+

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bihar DElEd 2025

Last Chance to Register for Bihar DElEd 2025 Exam: How to Register and Updates

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025: Upcoming Application Dates, Steps, and Key Changes

ICSE 2025

Ace ICSE Class 10 English 2025: Top Tips to Score 90%+

AFCAT 2025

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2025 on afcat.cdac.in Soon - Exam and Vacancy Updates

Amity University

Amity University Kolkata Gears Up for Esports Championship 2025: The Ultimate Showdow. . .

NEET PG 2024

NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling Reporting Deadline Today - Document List Update

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality