WBCHSE Class 12 Exam 2025 Enrolment Reopens for Two Days: Key Dates

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced that the enrolment window for the Higher Secondary (Class 12) Examination 2025 will be reopened for two days. Candidates who missed the initial deadline can now complete their registration between February 12 and February 13, 2025. The official notice is available on its website at wbchse.wb.gov.in.

The decision to reopen the enrolment process comes in response to multiple requests from students, guardians, and school heads. However, students availing this extension will be required to pay a late fee.

As per the official notification, “the concerned Head of the Institutions has to send the forwarding letter stating the details of the students (attendance etc. to be mentioned) with the attested copy of registration certificate of the students, statement of marks of Class XI, signature of the students (in a blank page duly countersigned by the HOI) etc. to the concerned Deputy Secretary of the Regional Office of the Council for this purpose.”

Meanwhile, the WBCHSE Class 12 admit cards will be distributed on February 7, 2025, from 10.30AM onwards at designated centres.

The West Bengal Class 12 board exams are set to commence on March 3, 2025, and will conclude on March 18, 2025. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 10AM to 1.15PM, starting with language papers and ending with Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, and Home Management and Family Resource Management papers.

Additionally, WBCHSE has made minor revisions to the syllabus for several subjects, including English, Hindi, Accountancy, and Political Science.