Ace ICSE Class 10 English 2025: Top Tips to Score 90%+

With the ICSE 2025 board exams just a week away, many students are feeling the pressure to excel – especially in the English Language paper. But what if we told you that scoring 90%+ is an easily achievable goal? This guide provides insights to help students master every section of the paper – Composition, Letter Writing, Grammar, and more!

Understanding the Paper Structure

The English Language paper, commonly known as English Paper 1, is an 80-mark exam consisting of five compulsory sections. The paper assesses students on grammar, idioms, and all four language skills: reading, writing, listening, and speaking.

Preparation Techniques for ICSE English Language 2025

Know the Exam Format and Marking Scheme

Refer to the Pupil Performance Analysis (PPA) reports available on the CISCE official website.

Understand the weightage of different sections to strategise your preparation effectively.

Section-Wise Strategy and Tips

Question 1: Composition (20 Marks)

Students must write a 300-350 word composition from a choice of topics. The essay tests the ability to organise, narrate, report, persuade, compare, and conclude effectively.

Types of Composition and How to Ace Them

Short Story Have a clear plot, climax, and moral. Use realistic characters with depth. Narrative Composition Follow a chronological sequence of events. Keep the theme simple with minimal characters. Argumentative Composition Decide your conclusion first, then build logical arguments. Avoid one-sided arguments and always provide a balanced viewpoint. Descriptive Composition Use sensory details (sights, sounds, smells, movements). Contrast elements to make descriptions more vivid. Picture Composition Study the picture carefully before writing. Identify the emotion or message conveyed. Ensure an engaging introduction and structured storytelling. Practice regularly for fluency.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Do not ignore a proper conclusion.

Avoid prejudiced or one-sided views in argumentative essays.

Stick to the word limit.

Question 2: Letter Writing (10 Marks)

Students must choose between a formal or informal letter.

Key Tips

Follow the exact format (marks are awarded for it!).

Formal Letter: Divide into three sections:

Introduce the problem

Describe the issue

Request a resolution

Informal Letter: Use a friendly and personal tone.

Keep it concise (preferably one page).

Question 3: Notice & Email Writing (10 Marks)

Students must draft a notice and an email based on a given situation.

Notice Writing Essentials:

Format: Heading, Date, Body, Signature.

Include venue, time, and necessary instructions.

Email Writing Tips:

Be concise and professional.

Organise ideas clearly.

Use proper greetings and closings.

Question 4: Reading Comprehension (20 Marks)

This section tests students' ability to analyse and summarise a passage.

Smart Reading Strategy:

Read the passage once fully. Highlight difficult words and check their meanings. Do NOT copy answers directly from the passage. Keep the precis (summary) within the 50-word limit. Make a rough draft before writing the final answer.

Question 5: Functional Grammar (20 Marks)

Key Grammar Skills to Master:

Tenses: Present, past, and participles should be at your fingertips.

Prepositions & Phrasal Verbs: Example, "He is angry with me" (not "on me").

Sentence Joining: Use infinitives, appositive phrases, or conjunctions.

Transformation of Sentences:

Active to Passive Voice

Direct to Indirect Speech

Degree of Comparison Changes

Choose your answers wisely (options will be similar in form and structure).

Pro Tip: Regular practice will help you avoid common errors and gain confidence.

How Can Parents Support Students?

Encourage weekly essay practice to improve writing skills.

Engage in English conversations to boost fluency.

Help students time their answers using mock tests.

Monitor reading habits to enhance comprehension skills.

Final Words

Now that you have the ultimate guide to mastering the ICSE 2025 English Language exam, it's time to put these expert tips into practice!

Stay consistent, practice diligently, and you’ll be well on your way to achieving a 90%+ score.

All the best!

Alisha Banerjee Rudra is an assistant teacher of English at Rishi Aurobindo Memorial Academy with a decade of experience in teaching English language and literature. She dedicates her efforts to guiding students in mastering the subject and achieving academic excellence.