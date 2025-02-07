Last Chance to Register for Bihar DElEd 2025 Exam: How to Register and Updates

Summary The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the registration process for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance exam 2025 today, February 7. Interested and eligible candidates can complete their application process on the official website dledsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the registration process for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance exam 2025 today, February 7. Interested and eligible candidates can complete their application process on the official website dledsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Steps to Apply for Bihar DElEd 2025

Visit the official website deledbihar.com. Click on the registration link on the homepage. Enter the required details and submit. Log in to the user’s account and fill out the application form. Upload the necessary documents. Review and submit your application. Pay the application fee. Download and save the confirmation page.

Bihar DElEd 2025 Eligibility Criteria

A minimum of 50% in Class 12 from a recognised board (5% relaxation for reserved categories).

Candidates from Urdu-instructed institutions must also secure at least 50%, with an additional 5% relaxation for those with disabilities.

Seat Reservation:

10% of seats (approved by the National Council for Teacher Education) are reserved for Urdu teachers.

5% of seats are allocated to candidates with disabilities.

50% of total seats are reserved for students from Arts, Science, and Commerce streams.

Bihar DElEd 2025 Exam Pattern

The entrance exam consists of 120 questions, each carrying one mark (Total: 120 marks).

The duration of the test is 2 hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes).

Subjects covered in the exam include:

General Hindi/Urdu

Mathematics

Science

Social Studies

General English

Logical and Analytical Reasoning

Bihar DElEd 2025 Exam Schedule

As per the official timeline, the Bihar DElEd 2025 admit card will be issued on February 17, and the entrance exam is scheduled for February 27. Ahead of this, the board will release dummy admit cards, allowing candidates to verify details and request corrections if necessary.

The registration process for the Bihar DElEd entrance exam commenced on January 11, with the initial deadline set for January 22 before multiple extensions.