WBSSC SLST Final Answer Key 2025 Revised - Results for Two Subjects Republished!

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has issued an important notification for candidates who appeared in the State Level Selection Test (SLST) for Assistant Teacher recruitment at the 11-12 (Higher Secondary) level. The Commission has announced revisions to the final answer keys of two subjects, leading to the republication of results for the affected candidates.

According to the official notice, the revisions apply to the Bengali PG and Geography PG subjects. The Commission stated that certain discrepancies were identified in the final answer key published earlier on November 7, 2025. Following a detailed review by an Expert Committee, corrections were made to a few specific questions, which have now been officially updated.

As per the revised data, the following changes have been implemented:

Bengali PG - Master Series 12, Correct Answer: B

Geography PG - Master Series 6, Correct Answer: C

Geography PG - Master Series 33, Correct Answer: C

These changes will directly impact candidates’ final marks. While some may see a slight increase, others might experience a decrease in their scores depending on their responses. For Geography PG, scores could change by up to two marks, while for Bengali PG, a one-mark difference is possible - potentially influencing the final merit ranking.

Candidates who appeared for these two subjects are advised to log in to the official WBSSC website and check their updated results. The Commission has urged all affected candidates to review their revised marks carefully and keep a copy for future reference.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the West Bengal School Service Commission (westbengalssc.com).

Read the official notice here.