WB HS Semester 3 Answer Key 2025 OUT for All Subjects! Link & Queries Submission Notice

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially released the Higher Secondary Semester 3 Answer Keys 2025-26. Students who appeared for the September exam can now download the answer keys through the council’s official website - wbchse.wb.gov.in.

According to the notification, candidates can compare their responses with the published WB HS Semester 3 Answer Key 2025 to verify the marks shown on the Statement of Marks already distributed to them through their respective institutions.

Steps to Check the Answer Key

Visit the official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Answer Keys of the Question Paper of all Subjects’ link on the homepage.

The answer key will be displayed in PDF format.

Check and download the same for future reference.

In case of any discrepancy or doubt regarding the obtained marks compared to the expected marks based on the official answer keys, students are advised to contact the Deputy Secretary of their respective regional office of the Council without delay to get the issue resolved.

The WB HS Semester 3 Results 2025 were declared on October 31, witnessing commendable performances across all streams. Aditya Narayan Jana and Pritam Pallav topped the examination with an impressive 98.97%, while 69 students secured positions in the top 10 merit list.

This year, with 6,45,832 students passing out of 6,60,260 examinees, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.72%.. Stream-wise, Science recorded a pass percentage of 98.8%, Commerce 94.19%, and Arts 92.54%.

Students are encouraged to visit the official WBCHSE website for further updates and detailed information regarding the answer key and grievance process.

Find the direct answer key download link here.